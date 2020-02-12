Daily Search Forum Recap: February 12, 2020

Feb 12, 2020 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Day Five & Getting Strong: Big Unconfirmed Google Algorithm Update
    Sunday night I reported about a big, and still unconfirmed, Google search ranking algorithm update. Well, we are now going on day five (maybe six) and the chatter and rank checking tools are still at insane levels. This is not typical of Google updates, even core updates, to be at this level for this long.
  • Turing Natural Language Generation (T-NLG) May Power Bing Search In Future
    Microsoft posted on its research blog about advancements it is making with the Turing Natural Language Generation (T-NLG) model. Similar to other deep learning language models like BERT and others, this one is more powerful in that it is the largest model ever published at 17 billion parameters.
  • Google Fixes Google Posts Rejection Bug
    Earlier we reported that Google My Business was rejecting a huge number of Google Posts images. Well, it looks like my assumption that this was a bug was correct. Mike Blumenthal, a top contributor for Google My Business, said on Twitter "The Google has noted that the fix went live today for new posts so any new post you create should work as expected."
  • Microsoft Advertising If Functions For Dynamic Ad Copy
    Microsoft Advertising announced global support for IF functions. You can use these IF functions to customize your ad text and ads for searchers based on their device or a specific audience segment.
  • Vlog #45: Ann Smarty On Guest Blogging & The Future Of Link Building
    First, I am sorry about the audio issues, but I still want to publish this interview. Ann Smarty (@seosmarty) is a link building expert in her own right. She came from the Ukraine and now works with Jim Boykin at Internet Marketing Ninjas. She started her own blog to document her early career and then made a name for herself in the guest blogging space.
  • Google Shares Advice On YouTube Videos For Search
    Google's John Mueller, who has been putting together YouTube videos on search for over a decade, has shared some of his advice on how to use videos for your content and search. He said it is often best to have more details in textual content form, because it is easier to update.
  • Locked In The Google Garage
    Here is a photo of a few Googlers smiling as they are locked in a yellow box in one of the garages in the Google Dublin office. This was shared on Instagram where Jessah wrote

