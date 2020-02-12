Google Fixes Google Posts Rejection Bug

Earlier we reported that Google My Business was rejecting a huge number of Google Posts images. Well, it looks like my assumption that this was a bug was correct. Mike Blumenthal, a top contributor for Google My Business, said on Twitter "The Google has noted that the fix went live today for new posts so any new post you create should work as expected."

Mike also said that Google will begin reprocessing the rejected Google Posts and those should go live automatically after they are reprocessed. Mike said "Google also noted that they will publish old posts that were rejected in the next few days."

Here is Mike's tweet:

Google Post PSA Update: The Google has noted that the fix went live today for new posts so any new post you create should work as expected.



Google also noted that they will publish old posts that were rejected in the next few days. — Mike Blumenthal (@mblumenthal) February 10, 2020

Here is a screen shot of what a rejected image looks like in Google Posts:

This should be resolved now, if not very soon.

Forum discussion at Twitter.