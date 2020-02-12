Vlog #45: Ann Smarty On Guest Blogging & The Future Of Link Building

First, I am sorry about the audio issues, but I still want to publish this interview. Ann Smarty (@seosmarty) is a link building expert in her own right. She came from the Ukraine and now works with Jim Boykin at Internet Marketing Ninjas. She started her own blog to document her early career and then made a name for herself in the guest blogging space.

Ann explained how she started her own company and then her project named MyBlogGuest. MyBlogGuest was created in 2008, it was a place to help bloggers find places to write and blog owners find good writers. Then Google said in the early days that guest blogging is fine and a good thing to do. Her site was flooded with link builders and then in 2014 Google had to take action against guest blogging for those reasons. SEOs ruin everything that is good in this world, joking.

She moved to the US in 2012, and explained the move was challenging but rewarding. It took her a while to settle in but in hindsight moving was the right move. Because the Ukraine, her country, and guest blogging, both kind of blew up the same time - and not in a good way.

The future of link building is where you need to provide value with link building. You need to provide value to get people to link to you and that is the future of this space. It is easy for big brands to get links but harder for their clients, who are not always that massive, to get links. So we discuss ways to help with this challenge.

We also briefly talked about how so many people who should link, do not link out to sources of the information. It would be nice if Google encouraged those who do not link out to link out.

Here is the video and again, sorry about the audio issues:

