Daily Search Forum Recap: February 11, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Local Search Algorithm Update On January 31st?
There is some question around if Google did a local search ranking algorithm update this past January 31st. Some local SEOs said they saw some drops or changes for their clients and even the BrightLocal tool showed some fluctuations for that day.
- Google: We Index A Lot Of Pages That Rarely Show In The Search Results
Google's John Mueller has a fun one liner again, he said on Twitter "We index a lot of pages that rarely show up in search results." This was after an individual asked if Google indexes his pages, is that a Google sign that Google might rank the pages well. John said "Not necessarily."
- Google Search App Gets Apple Siri Shortcut To Search With Google
Google has added a new Siri shortcut for the Google Search app that speeds up you using Google search. All you need to do is say "Search with Google" to Siri and it will launch the Google Search App.
- Google Search Console Adds New Reviews Snippet Reporting, Tools & Notifications
Google has launched new tools and reports within Google Search Console for review snippets in Google Search and Google Discover. If you have reviews on your snippets or local panels, these reports can help you debug issues, see how well those snippets are doing and more.
- Google My Business Stay Verified Emails Are Legit
Google My Business does send out emails asking those who have not logged into their Google My Business account in a while, to log back in to stay verified. The email does not appear to be a phishing scam, but rather something Google has done for a while now.
- The New Google Maps Pin Statue
As you know, Google Maps turned 15, we saw the cake, but here is the life size big maps pin statue - the new one. This is in the Google Brazil office and people can even try on the Google Maps street
Other Great Search Forum Threads:
- I think this is more in line with the we’re always testing lots of things., Danny Sullivan on Twitter
- I'm sure the algorithms are pretty good at recognizing port-stuffing, so I don't know if that would really be the best use of your time. Looks pretty fancy though., John Mueller on Twitter
- Generally BORKED Google Posts - REJECTED post live in the SERP, Local Search Forum
- Yandexbot, WebmasterWorld
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Facebook buys AR startup building a 1:1 digital map of the physical world
- How to use Google’s new price competitiveness report in Merchant Center
- Paid search marketers can find success with top of funnel campaigns
- Google Search Console adds review snippets performance, enhancement and testing reports
- Video: Chris Elwell, CEO behind Search Engine Land and SMX, talks business — and that time Sergey Brin skated on stage
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- Claire's Complete Guide to UTM Tagging for GMB, Claire Carlile Marketing
- Google Analytics for Nonprofits, Whole Whale University
- How to Add Google Optimize in WordPress (2 Easy Methods), WP Beginner
- Using Google Analytics Event Tracking | Setting Up Event Tracking with GTM, Hallam
Industry & Business
- Google HR head Eileen Naughton to step down, Fortune
- Google Swallows Another Alphabet Unit - Jigsaw, The Information
Links & Promotion Building
- Get a list of pages on your site with links from other sites, Majestic Blog
Local & Maps
- Google Maps AR 'Live View' missing on Pixel 4, fix rolling out, 9to5Google
- Google Maps’ new feature lets you change navigation icon into a car: How it works, Hindustan Times
Mobile & Voice
- Amazon maintains massive lead over Apple in US smart speaker market, Apple Insider
- Google Assistant continues smart speaker growth in 2020, 9to5Google
SEO
- Crawl Budget – what is it and how to optimise for it, On Page Rocks
- How to Audit Your Website Content: A Step-By-Step Guide, Seer Interactive
- Rank & File: How to Prove SEO Performance Value to Non-SEOs, iPullRank
- Revisiting The Importance of Quality Indexation For Large-Scale Sites: Hunting High Indexation and Low Search Value By Directory [Case Study], GSQI
- Search Console Explorer Sheet [Google Sheet], Hannah Rampton
- The Power of "Is": A Featured Snippet Case Study, Moz
- Keeping Your Intent Messaging on Target - In Search SEO Podcast, RankRanger
PPC
- Beyond exact keyword matching: optimize your text naturally, Yoast
- Here’s How to Block App Placements from Google Smart Shopping, Metric Theory
- How to Structure Your Account for Smart Bidding Success, Seer Interactive
Other Search