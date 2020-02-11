Daily Search Forum Recap: February 11, 2020

Feb 11, 2020 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Local Search Algorithm Update On January 31st?
    There is some question around if Google did a local search ranking algorithm update this past January 31st. Some local SEOs said they saw some drops or changes for their clients and even the BrightLocal tool showed some fluctuations for that day.
  • Google: We Index A Lot Of Pages That Rarely Show In The Search Results
    Google's John Mueller has a fun one liner again, he said on Twitter "We index a lot of pages that rarely show up in search results." This was after an individual asked if Google indexes his pages, is that a Google sign that Google might rank the pages well. John said "Not necessarily."
  • Google Search App Gets Apple Siri Shortcut To Search With Google
    Google has added a new Siri shortcut for the Google Search app that speeds up you using Google search. All you need to do is say "Search with Google" to Siri and it will launch the Google Search App.
  • Google Search Console Adds New Reviews Snippet Reporting, Tools & Notifications
    Google has launched new tools and reports within Google Search Console for review snippets in Google Search and Google Discover. If you have reviews on your snippets or local panels, these reports can help you debug issues, see how well those snippets are doing and more.
  • Google My Business Stay Verified Emails Are Legit
    Google My Business does send out emails asking those who have not logged into their Google My Business account in a while, to log back in to stay verified. The email does not appear to be a phishing scam, but rather something Google has done for a while now.
  • The New Google Maps Pin Statue
    As you know, Google Maps turned 15, we saw the cake, but here is the life size big maps pin statue - the new one. This is in the Google Brazil office and people can even try on the Google Maps street

