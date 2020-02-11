Google: We Index A Lot Of Pages That Rarely Show In The Search Results

Google's John Mueller has a fun one liner again, he said on Twitter "We index a lot of pages that rarely show up in search results." This was after an individual asked if Google indexes his pages, is that a Google sign that Google might rank the pages well. John said "not necessarily."

Getting your pages crawled and indexed is about half of the battle according to many when it comes to search engine optimization. Then ranking the page is the other half of the battle. Of course, you also want conversions but that might be considered outside the scope of some SEOs, some - not all.

In any event, here are those tweets:

Not necessarily. We index a lot of pages that rarely show up in search results. — 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) February 7, 2020

Many sites have a lot of pages indexed, while many of those sites do not see considerable amount of traffic to 90% of those pages from Google search.

