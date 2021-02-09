Daily Search Forum Recap: February 9, 2021

Feb 9, 2021 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Unconfirmed Google Search Ranking Algorithm Update February 8th
    There are some early signs from both the SEO community and the tracker tools that there is a big Google search ranking algorithm update going on. This has not been confirmed by Google, but that is not uncommon. There is some early chatter from within the community and some, not all, of the tracking tools are showing big changes.
  • Google: Manual Actions For News or Discover Do Not Impact Search
    Yesterday we reported that Google launched a whole set of new manual actions for Google News and Google Discover. The good news is that Google said a manual action for Google News or Google Discover will not impact how you do in Google Search.
  • Google Removes 3D and AR Early Adopters Program
    In the beginning of this year, Google added a page around the 3D and AR Early Adopters Program, that page was recently taken down. Google said it has "removed the page about joining the 3D and AR Early Adopters Program." It was removed because "the program is no longer accepting submissions."
  • Google Related Searches Stuck To Top Of Mobile Search Results
    Valentin Pletzer noticed Google testing having the related search boxes carousel stick to the top of the mobile search results as you scroll. So those related searches just hang out at the top of the search results even if you scroll past them.
  • Google Search Movie Release Date Countdown Timer
    Google Search now can show a countdown timer widget in the movie search results. If you search for some upcoming movies, such as [little nightmares 2] on mobile search, Google will give you a countdown timer as to when it will be released.
  • Google Ignores Low Quality Blog Pingback Links
    Back in the super old days of blogging, like 2004 days, we use to love pingback technology in blogs because it was an automated way to get a link from a relevant blog post on someone else's blog post and get some attention. But quickly it because super spammy. So when Gary Illyes of Google said on Reddit "very very likely those pingbacks are marked worthless (meaning they're ignored) on Google's end" I would trust that.
  • Google: Omitted Results Normally Don't Apply To Two Similar Sites
    There was an interesting question about why Google would only show one of two sites that are unique but can rank for similar queries in the same set of search results. John Mueller of Google said normally Google would show the two sites, even if they are similar, even if they have the same ownership. So it might be another issue.
  • Google Moffett Place Office
    Here is an old photo from one of the Google offices in Sunnyvale, California, near the Yahoo! offices. This is at Moffett Place building. Look at those wood beams and architecture.

