Daily Search Forum Recap: February 9, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Unconfirmed Google Search Ranking Algorithm Update February 8th
There are some early signs from both the SEO community and the tracker tools that there is a big Google search ranking algorithm update going on. This has not been confirmed by Google, but that is not uncommon. There is some early chatter from within the community and some, not all, of the tracking tools are showing big changes.
- Google: Manual Actions For News or Discover Do Not Impact Search
Yesterday we reported that Google launched a whole set of new manual actions for Google News and Google Discover. The good news is that Google said a manual action for Google News or Google Discover will not impact how you do in Google Search.
- Google Removes 3D and AR Early Adopters Program
In the beginning of this year, Google added a page around the 3D and AR Early Adopters Program, that page was recently taken down. Google said it has "removed the page about joining the 3D and AR Early Adopters Program." It was removed because "the program is no longer accepting submissions."
- Google Related Searches Stuck To Top Of Mobile Search Results
Valentin Pletzer noticed Google testing having the related search boxes carousel stick to the top of the mobile search results as you scroll. So those related searches just hang out at the top of the search results even if you scroll past them.
- Google Search Movie Release Date Countdown Timer
Google Search now can show a countdown timer widget in the movie search results. If you search for some upcoming movies, such as [little nightmares 2] on mobile search, Google will give you a countdown timer as to when it will be released.
- Google Ignores Low Quality Blog Pingback Links
Back in the super old days of blogging, like 2004 days, we use to love pingback technology in blogs because it was an automated way to get a link from a relevant blog post on someone else's blog post and get some attention. But quickly it because super spammy. So when Gary Illyes of Google said on Reddit "very very likely those pingbacks are marked worthless (meaning they're ignored) on Google's end" I would trust that.
- Google: Omitted Results Normally Don't Apply To Two Similar Sites
There was an interesting question about why Google would only show one of two sites that are unique but can rank for similar queries in the same set of search results. John Mueller of Google said normally Google would show the two sites, even if they are similar, even if they have the same ownership. So it might be another issue.
- Google Moffett Place Office
Here is an old photo from one of the Google offices in Sunnyvale, California, near the Yahoo! offices. This is at Moffett Place building. Look at those wood beams and architecture. This was shared o
Other Great Search Forum Threads:
- Meanwhile... here's a hack that may help. Choose a custom range and apply the filter => open the filter again and choose the comparison mode. This will give you the comparison to the previous, Daniel Waisberg on Twitter
- It's our 16th birthday, so you know what that means... Time to finally get our driver's license. 🎂🚗", Google Maps on Twitter
- You can't quantify these things, so it's always going to be hard (impossible) to answer whether a site should focus on ABC or CWV. But the same goes for a lot of things, like UX, design, readability, branding, John Mueller on Twitter
- Domain name or URL length is not a factor. Shorter is not better for SEO. Maybe better or easier for marketing, which is separate. We do use length lightly for canonicalization, but tha, John Mueller on Twitter
- I don't know what DSA is, so I can't say. If your server is experiencing temporary downtime or doesn't want to respond to some requests, I'd use 503 instead. 4xx could be seen as a sign that a URL is gone, and, John Mueller on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Microsoft Ads to replace Manual CPC with Enhanced CPC by end of April
- SMX kicks off in two weeks… don’t miss out!
- Australia gets News Showcase and how Google handles duplicate content for paid and organic: Monday’s daily brief
- Google publishes new manual actions aimed at Google News and Discover penalties
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- DataLayer Inspector+ Tool: Now Updated for Google Analytics 4 and GTM Server-Side Tagging, Adswerve
- How to Use the Assisted Conversions Report in Google Analytics to Develop Your Marketing Strategy, Databox Blog
Industry & Business
- Class Action Alert: Frank LLP Notifies Trustpilot’s Subscribers of Deceptive Business Practices Alleged in New Federal Suit, Business Wire
- EU ready to follow Australia’s lead on making Big Tech pay for news, Financial Times
- Google warns pandemic effects could hinder corporate culture in 2021, CNBC
Links & Content Marketing
- Content Marketing World 2021 Call for Speakers Now Open, Globe Newswire
Local & Maps
- The Auto Revolution Is Here, New York Times
- Vet who took a selfie with Google Maps van five years ago gets caught on camera by vehicle again, Daily Mail Online
Mobile & Voice
- How to manage your Google Assistant privacy settings, Trusted Reviews
- iOS 14.5 lets you set Spotify and others as Siri’s default music service, The Verge
SEO
PPC
- Gmail Ads Rolling into Discovery Ads [Everything You Need To Know], Tinuiti
- Optimise your bidding: Enhanced Manual Bidding, Microsoft Advertising
Search Features
- Raise the woof for these Puppy Bowl search trends, Google Blog
Other Search
- News Brief: January updates from the Google News Initiative, Google Blog
- Building a safer internet, from Europe to Africa, Google Blog