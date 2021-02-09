Google Search Movie Release Date Countdown Timer

Feb 9, 2021 • 7:31 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine
Prev Story
Share This
 

Google Search now can show a countdown timer widget in the movie search results. If you search for some upcoming movies, such as [little nightmares 2] on mobile search, Google will give you a countdown timer as to when it will be released.

Here is a screen shot I grabbed the other day:

I think this is a new feature, at least I don't think I've seen it before. Google does allow countdown features in Google Ads extensions.

This was spotted by Álvaro Peña:

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Google Ignores Low Quality Blog Pingback Links
 
blog comments powered by Disqus