Daily Search Forum Recap: February 7, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google Search launched Bard, it's AI feature, to trusted testers. I was at the Microsoft Bing AI and Chat GPT event today. Google is testing a new video layout. Google may be rolling out people cards more widely. Most SEOs think Yahoo Search will be dead on arrival.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Search Launches Bard, It's ChatGPT Feature, To Trusted Testers (SEOs Concerned)
Well, we knew it was coming and here it is, Bard - Google's answer to ChatGPT. Google is now having its trusted testers test out Bard and will soon roll it out more widely to users in Google Search and others products in the coming weeks.
- I'm At The Microsoft Bing Event Today - Expecting ChatGPT Search Integration
I am currently in Seattle, and headed to the Microsoft Campus in Redmond, for an in-person press event. I decided to go, assuming it would be related to ChatGPT and Bing but Microsoft would not tell me what it was about, nor would Microsoft let us say we are going to the event. Then yesterday at 2pm, when the news broke about Google Bard (story will be here), Microsoft said we can talk about the event.
- Survey Says Most Think Yahoo Won't Be Able To Compete In Search
As you know, Yahoo is planning a come back to search with a new way of thinking about Yahoo Search. What that means, we don't know yet, but we do know Yahoo is thinking hard about how they can compete. Greg Sterling ran a Twitter poll asking if Yahoo has a shot at it, and most say, nope - Yahoo Search is dead on arrival.
- Google Tests New Larger Video Layout In Search
Google may be testing a new layout for videos it displays in the Google Search results. Google is testing a new format for how the videos show in the Google Search results.
- Google Search People Cards Now Visible In US
Back in 2020, Google Search introduced a feature named people cards. It was only available in India but now it seems like it might be expanding, as I can now see it in the United States.
- Tenacity Mural At The Google Dublin Office
Robyn Carey, an artist, posted about her latest mural project that Google's Dublin office contracted her to work on. She calls this mural "Tenacity" and posted more photos and details on Instagram.
Other Great Search Threads:
- Google also show synonyms, verb etc in autosuggest with voice icon., Khushal Bherwani on Twitter
- Using a ccTLD to target another country is bad because you give mixed signals. Use a gTLD to target multiple countries, use a ccTLD if you want to target on, John Mueller on Twitter
- Everything is a ranking factor if you twist it enough, Gary Illyes on LinkedIn
- It’s the Lantern Festival! Learn more about why people throughout Asia light colorful lanterns to release into the sky in today’s #GoogleDoodle, Google Doodles on Twitter
- Publishers, beware! Your content is going to get sucked into AI bots pulling YOUR work into their large language models. Your referral traffic will go down! If Google clones @Neeva AI (which we expect), then publishe, sridhar on Twitter
Feedback:
