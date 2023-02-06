Daily Search Forum Recap: February 6, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google may have had another unconfirmed search ranking update, this one around February 4th. Google said again that JSON-LD, Microdata and RDFa are all equally fine for structured data. Google confirmed it has an issue with its local reviews filter system where legit reviews were removed. Google is testing gray box snippet user interface in search. Google said translating URLs to the content language of the page is not so critical. Plus, I posted a vlog today.

