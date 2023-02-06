Daily Search Forum Recap: February 6, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google may have had another unconfirmed search ranking update, this one around February 4th. Google said again that JSON-LD, Microdata and RDFa are all equally fine for structured data. Google confirmed it has an issue with its local reviews filter system where legit reviews were removed. Google is testing gray box snippet user interface in search. Google said translating URLs to the content language of the page is not so critical. Plus, I posted a vlog today.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Unconfirmed Google Search Ranking Algorithm Update On February 4th
There may have been another unconfirmed Google search ranking algorithm update - this one also on the weekend, around February 4th, maybe kicking off on February 3rd. I am seeing signs from both chatter within the SEO community, and also, some of the tools are showing big swings around February 4th.
- Google: JSON-LD, Microdata & RDFa Are All Equally Fine For Structured Data
Google has clarified in its search developer documents that JSON-LD, Microdata and RDFa are all fully supported forms for structured data and Google Search. Google wrote, "all three supported formats are equally fine for Google, as long as they are valid and implemented properly per the feature's documentation."
- Google Local Review Filters Removed Many Legit Reviews, Google Restoring Reviews
Google has confirmed that its latest efforts to filter out local reviews against its policies and guidelines went too far. Google, over the next few weeks, is working to restore the policy-abiding reviews that were removed by its automated systems as false positives.
- Google Tests Gray Boxed Snippets In Search Mobile
Google is testing a new design for the mobile search result snippets. Google is boxing in the snippet, the description text, of a specific listing in a gray-shaded curved box.
- Google: Translating URLs To Content Language Is Less Critical
Google's John Mueller was asked again about if you should translate the content of the URL itself to the language of the content used on that page. John this time said, "translating parts of the URL per language is less critical for search."
- Vlog #209: Jeff Ferguson On Issues With SEO Studies & Ranking Factor Studies
In part one, we go through Jeff Ferguson's long history in search marketing. In part two, we pick up with him starting his own agency. Then in part three we talk about the state of SEO studies. In short...
- Apple Maps Cameras Backpack
Here is a photo of some guy walking around Israel with an Apple Maps street view backpack. It was captured by Hillel Fuld the other day and posted on Twitter. Google has their own street view backpack
Other Great Search Threads:
- No, we do not support this operator cache: and we do not have another operator supporting that., Fabrice Canel on Twitter
- Starting February 9, we will no longer support free access to the Twitter API, both v2 and v1.1. A paid basic tier will be available instead, Twitter Dev on Twitter
- Baidu Says It'll Launch a ChatGPT-style AI in March, WebmasterWorld
- Can confirm we are listening. And appreciate the nod, but must tip my hat to the solid group working on this., AdsLiaison on Twitter
- What is WPO? I'm a fan of using static images linking to embeds, but it's extra work, and sometimes active embeds are critical to functionality. I don't think Google cares eith, John Mueller on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
Other Great Search Stories:
