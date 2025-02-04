Daily Search Forum Recap: February 4, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google mentioned generative AI several times in its updated search quality raters guidelines. Google is testing writing the popular product description with generative AI. Yahoo Search AI features seem to be powered by both Microsoft Copilot and OpenAI. Google's John Mueller says embedded resources are cached for a while. Google Ads has this book a tagging appointment prompt.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Generative AI Mentions In Google's Search Quality Rater Guidelines

As you know, Google updated its Search Quality Raters guidelines with 11 new pages a couple of weeks ago. But with that, Google also added the term "generative AI" to the quality raters guidelines for the first time, and it is listed 14 times.

Google is now testing using generative AI to write descriptions within the popular products section in Google Search. We've seen this with knowledge panels, local listings and many other parts of Google Search but I don't think I've seen it for the popular products section.

Ever since we began seeing the new Yahoo Search AI features and AI Chat, we've been asking if they were powered by their own AI, by maybe OpenAI or maybe Microsoft Copilot. Well, it seems there is evidence that these features are powered by Microsoft Copilot.

If you embed resources on your pages, those embedded resources can be cached longer than other parts of the page in Google Search.

Google Ads is offering some advertisers the option to book a tagging appointment with a Google Ads representation through the Google Ads console. This will help you set up an appointment to have a Google rep help you set up proper tracking of your campaigns.

Here is a wall at the Google office in Boulder, Colorado. It is a two ton gray wall with a gray Google logo on it. I like it, but I am weird.

