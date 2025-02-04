Daily Search Forum Recap: February 4, 2025

Feb 4, 2025 - 10:00 am 1 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google mentioned generative AI several times in its updated search quality raters guidelines. Google is testing writing the popular product description with generative AI. Yahoo Search AI features seem to be powered by both Microsoft Copilot and OpenAI. Google's John Mueller says embedded resources are cached for a while. Google Ads has this book a tagging appointment prompt.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Generative AI Mentions In Google's Search Quality Rater Guidelines
    As you know, Google updated its Search Quality Raters guidelines with 11 new pages a couple of weeks ago. But with that, Google also added the term "generative AI" to the quality raters guidelines for the first time, and it is listed 14 times.
  • Google Writing Popular Products Descriptions With Generative AI
    Google is now testing using generative AI to write descriptions within the popular products section in Google Search. We've seen this with knowledge panels, local listings and many other parts of Google Search but I don't think I've seen it for the popular products section.
  • Yahoo Search AI Features Powered By Microsoft Copilot?
    Ever since we began seeing the new Yahoo Search AI features and AI Chat, we've been asking if they were powered by their own AI, by maybe OpenAI or maybe Microsoft Copilot. Well, it seems there is evidence that these features are powered by Microsoft Copilot.
  • Google: Embedded Resources Are Cached For A While
    If you embed resources on your pages, those embedded resources can be cached longer than other parts of the page in Google Search.
  • Google Ads Prompt To Book A Tagging Appointment
    Google Ads is offering some advertisers the option to book a tagging appointment with a Google Ads representation through the Google Ads console. This will help you set up an appointment to have a Google rep help you set up proper tracking of your campaigns.
  • Gray Google Logo Wall
    Here is a wall at the Google office in Boulder, Colorado. It is a two ton gray wall with a gray Google logo on it. I like it, but I am weird.

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: February 4, 2025

Feb 4, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Generative AI Mentions In Google's Search Quality Rater Guidelines

Feb 4, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google

Google Writing Popular Products Descriptions With Generative AI

Feb 4, 2025 - 7:41 am
Yahoo Search Engine

Yahoo Search AI Features Powered By Microsoft Copilot?

Feb 4, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google: Embedded Resources Are Cached For A While

Feb 4, 2025 - 7:21 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Prompt To Book A Tagging Appointment

Feb 4, 2025 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Generative AI Mentions In Google's Search Quality Rater Guidelines

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.