Google Ads is offering some advertisers the option to book a tagging appointment with a Google Ads representation through the Google Ads console. This will help you set up an appointment to have a Google rep help you set up proper tracking of your campaigns.

This was spotted by Natasha Kaurra who posted about this on LinkedIn and shared some screenshots. This appointment will have a Google Technical Support team member walk you and your developer through the steps of implementing a Google tag to start tracking the performance of your ad campaigns. It can take about 30 to 60 minutes.

Here is a screenshot of the prompt that reads, "Book a tagging appointment: Connect with the Google Technical Support team to implement conversion measurement in your account."

When you click get started, it takes you to this next page:

Here is what Google says:

Conversion measurement is the foundation of driving digital performance. Identifying customer actions that are valuable to your business, and implementing Google tagging is critical to building a measurement foundation for your website and ads.

Benefits of tagging:

Get valuable information about ad clicks to better understand your return on investment (ROI)

See how your ads are performing across different channels and devices

Unlock opportunities in your Google Ads account, such as Smart Bidding

