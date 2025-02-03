Daily Search Forum Recap: February 3, 2025

Feb 3, 2025 - 10:00 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google is testing using AI to generate backgrounds automatically for your shopping campaign images, you need to opt out. Google Business Profiles added product studio to your product section. Google is testing related places carousel under the map. I posted the monthly Google webmaster report. Microsoft's head of search touted Bing's growth.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • February 2025 Google Webmaster Report
    While this month was not as busy as last month, it was still a pretty stressful month for a lot of site owners and SEOs. I was expecting more core updates this past month, but we had none, whereas the previous report, we covered three confirmed Google updates.
  • Google To Test AI Generated Background Images For Your Shopping Ads
    Google is sending emails to some advertisers letting them know that they can opt out of a test, where Google will use AI to automatically create backgrounds for their images in Google Shopping Ads.
  • Head of Search at Microsoft Touts Bings Growth & Power Of LLMs
    Jordi Ribas, the Head of Search at Microsoft, touted Bing's growth on social media (X and LinkedIn). He wrote, "Since we launched Bing Chat in Feb 2023, we've seen significant growth in users, engagement and even market share on PC."
  • Google Business Profiles Edit Products Feature Gains Product Studio AI
    Over the weekend Google launched Product Studio AI features to Google Business Profiles products. Now when you add/edit products on your local Google Business Profile, Google will let you "change the background scene of your product with Product Studio, a generative AI tool which helps you create engaging imagery to showcase your products," Kara from Google said.
  • Google Search Related Places Carousel Map
    Google has this new map unit that is titled "Related places" and shows a map with a carousel beneath it of related places. This actually comes up for brand name searches, which isn't great - why would you want Google to show competitor names when you search for a specific brand name.
  • Hambooglers At Google Hamburg Global Watch Party
    Hambooglers, Googlers who work in the Google Hamburg office, had this "Global Watch Party." Here is a photo of it from Instagram.

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: February 3, 2025

Feb 3, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

February 2025 Google Webmaster Report

Feb 3, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Google To Test AI Generated Background Images For Your Shopping Ads

Feb 3, 2025 - 7:41 am
Bing Search

Head of Search at Microsoft Touts Bings Growth & Power Of LLMs

Feb 3, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google Maps

Google Business Profiles Edit Products Feature Gains Product Studio AI

Feb 3, 2025 - 7:21 am
Google

Google Search Related Places Carousel Map

Feb 3, 2025 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: February 2025 Google Webmaster Report

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.