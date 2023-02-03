Daily Search Forum Recap: February 3, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google's CEO Sundar Pichai confirmed Google's plans to release a ChatGPT feature in search using LAMDA. There may have been leaks of the Microsoft Bing ChatGPT search feature in the wild. Google revamped its help documentation on canonicalization. The new BingBot might go fully live today. Google's earnings report is out and it is not good, ad revenue was down 3.5% and profit down 34%. And I posted my weekly SEO video recap.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google's CEO Sundar Pichai Confirms New Chat Based Search Feature Coming Really Soon
Last night I reported on Search Engine Land, based on the earnings report and earnings call, that Google's CEO Sundar Pichai has confirmed the search company will release a chat based search feature based on its own AI, LaMDA, in the coming weeks and months. Plus, there is a big new search event this Wednesday - so maybe we will hear about it there?
- Is This The Microsoft Bing ChatGPT Search Interface?
Owen Yin shared some screenshots of what he said he saw on the Microsoft Bing website. It looks like the beta version of the upcoming ChatGPT features that we are all expecting Bing to announce in the coming weeks (maybe even this coming Tuesday).
- Is The New BingBot Now Fully Live Today For Microsoft Bing?
As a reminder, since April, Bing has been slowly testing a new BingBot user agent, slowly rolling it out to more percentages of crawls over the year. It should have rolled out to 100% of all crawls last month. But now Fabrice Canel said this week that it is near 100% and an announcement is coming sometime today from Microsoft.
- Google Does Major Refresh Of The Canonicalization Help Documentation
Google has updated its search help documentation around canonicalization this morning. The Google Search Relations team split in three distinct sections and updated a lot of the content to provide clearer details around how Google Search and canonicalization works.
- Google Ad Revenues Down 3.6% Year Over Year, Working On Cost Structure
Google reported earnings last night and their ad revenue not only slowed but was technically lower year over year. Google's ad revenue was down about 3.6%, while total revenue was up just around 1%.
- Daniel Waisberg Hosted Lizzi Sassman & Martin Splitt At Google Tel Aviv
A couple months before John Mueller visited Daniel Waisberg at the Google Tel Aviv office, Lizzi Sassman and Martin Splitt of Google did as well. Here are the three smiling on the streets of Tel Aviv.
- Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Algorithm Update, Yandex Search Factors Leaked, ChatGPT Craze (Bing/Google), Bing Lastmod & More Yahoo Search
In this week's recap, I covered the unconfirmed Google update that seemed to impact product review sites but maybe more on January 26th. Yandex had a huge leak...
