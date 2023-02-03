Daily Search Forum Recap: February 3, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google's CEO Sundar Pichai confirmed Google's plans to release a ChatGPT feature in search using LAMDA. There may have been leaks of the Microsoft Bing ChatGPT search feature in the wild. Google revamped its help documentation on canonicalization. The new BingBot might go fully live today. Google's earnings report is out and it is not good, ad revenue was down 3.5% and profit down 34%. And I posted my weekly SEO video recap.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

The Google for Games Developer Summit returns March 14, Google Blog

Search Features

Other Search

Do search engines matter as much as they used to?, SERP's Up SEO Podcast

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.