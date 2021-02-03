Daily Search Forum Recap: February 3, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
- Google Keeps Printing Money: Up 23% YoY & Search Up 17%
Google announced impressive earnings last night showing their revenue was up 23% year-over-year. If you just look at the Google Search category, Google earned $31,903M in Q4 2020 compared to $27,185M in Q4 2019, that is a 17% increase. Overall revenue was up 23% with YouTube doing specifically well.
- Chrome Data Added To Google Search Console Discover Performance Report
Google announced it added Chrome data to the Google Search Console Discover performance report. I guess previously this report only included data from the Google home page and Google Search app. Now, it will include data Chrome users see when they open a new tab on Chrome mobile.
- February 2021 Google Webmaster Report
So the first month of 2021 is now over and it has proven to be an important month. We had Google trickle out a few unconfirmed ranking algorithm updates this month, including confirming rolling out subtopics rankings last year. Google launched a new mobile redesign, did tons of various UI tests and feature launches.
- Google My Business Adds Guidelines For Co-Working Spaces
Google has added one line to its Google My Business guidelines around co-working spaces. In short, if your business is out of a co-working space it must have signage, accept customers and be staffed to be eligible to have a Google My Business listing with a co-working address.
- Google Tests Compare Search Results
Google is testing a method to compare the set of search results it gives you after you enter a query. Google lets you select a number of search result snippets and compare them.
- Google Swing Table & Chairs
Here is a photo from the GooglePlex in California of an outdoor patio table and chairs. But this table and chairs are on ropes so they can all swing. Pretty cool.
