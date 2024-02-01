Daily Search Forum Recap: February 1, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Search had another indexing issue throughout last night and today. Google also has an issue with indexing recipe content. Google Core Web Vitals will switch to international to next paint on March 12. Google says don't worry about the link spam email requests. Google Business Profiles can now let you scan your products in with barcode scanners. Google is testing a new shopping menu in its search results.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Google Maps sent couple into violent South Africa neighborhood where gunmen attacked: lawsuit, Mercury News

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

How to use Circle to Search on Pixel 8 and Samsung Galaxy S24, Google Blog

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.