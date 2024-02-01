Daily Search Forum Recap: February 1, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google Search had another indexing issue throughout last night and today. Google also has an issue with indexing recipe content. Google Core Web Vitals will switch to international to next paint on March 12. Google says don't worry about the link spam email requests. Google Business Profiles can now let you scan your products in with barcode scanners. Google is testing a new shopping menu in its search results.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Google Search Working On Fixing Indexing Issue
Google has confirmed it is working on resolving an indexing issue that it says is "affecting a small number of sites." Google said that some "sites may experience slower than usual indexing times." The search company is looking to "identifying the root cause" and hopes to fix the issue soon.
-
Google Search Also Having Issues With Recipe Sites
Not only is Google having indexing issues this morning, but Google has been having issues with showing recipes in the carousel and images of recipes in search over the past several weeks. Google is finally responding to some of those concerns, but there is no estimated time for a fix.
-
March 12 Interaction to Next Paint Will Become A Google Core Web Vital
Google has announced that March 12, 2024 will be the official date for when Interaction to Next Paint (INP) will replace First Input Delay (FID) as a Core Web Vital metric. We knew it was coming in March but we didn't have the specific date until now.
-
Google Search Tests Shopping Menu For Home, Orders, Settings & More
We all have been seeing Google Search become more and more e-commerce and shopping-heavy. Well now we are seeing Google testing a specialized menu just for shopping features in the search results.
-
Google Says Mark Those Link Request Emails As Spam & Don't Worry
Google's John Mueller said that you don't need to worry about those spammy emails you get asking to buy or trade links based on a certain DA or other link score. Instead, just report them as spam in your email box and move on with your day.
-
Google Business Profiles: Add Products With Barcode Scanner
Google Business Profiles now lets you add products to your business profiles and merchant centers section using a barcode scanner; Google will even mail you a free barcode scanner. This allows you to showcase in-store products on Google Search & Maps in a more efficient way.
-
Google Bench Seating From Wall
Here is another photo from the Google office in New York City. This is from the Grow with Google side where they have a presentation area where the seating is made up of levels of wood attached to the wall.
Other Great Search Threads:
- AI Chatbot for Ads creation spotted!, Thomas Eccel
- An FAQ on Consent Mode for Google advertisers: Following our update on consent mode, we got lots of great questions about it and the actions advertisers need to consider - by March! I’ve rounded up the top FAQs in a thread below, AdsLiaison on X
- Exciting Opportunity Alert! We're on the lookout for a technically super strong Engineering Leader to lead our Web Crawler team and so bingbot. You will dive into cutting-edge challenges of dealing wi, Fabrice Canel on X
- New: Google Ads tries to persuade you now with Search volume trends inside "Raise your budget" Recommendation. "You may not be keeping up with the demand", Thomas Eccel on X
- Schema have just released v25.0: - Added Certification to allow the specification of certifications for places, organizations, products, and persons - Added colorSwatch - Added KeepProduct for ReturnMethodEnumeration https://t.co/lxT, Alex Moss on X
- This is by design, so that sites can log, allow, disallow access for the various tools., John Mueller on X
- This is the language translation timing only - if you set the browser language to English, you should be able to see and sign up to Pro. Will soon be available in many more languages., Mikhail Parakhin on X
- Yes, we are running tests on GPT-4-Turbo side., Mikhail Parakhin on X
- Yes, language change should make it work almost everywhere. We are adding all the major languages soon., Mikhail Parakhin on X
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Google showing TikTok videos in featured snippets, SGE
- Google Core Web Vitals to add Interaction to Next Paint on March 12
- Google investigating widespread issue impacting Ad Manager
- Google boss addresses concerns of AI replacing advertising staff post layoffs
- Humans prefer AI-generated copy, survey finds
- How to measure organic traffic in GA4
- Google CEO talks future of SGE, Gemini, Ads and AI Search
- 7 signs links aren’t dead: Why to plan for them in 2024
- 7 paid media reporting tips when tracking is messy
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- Play Console recommendation - What's new in Google Analytics, Google Analytics Help
- Testing Google Analytics in Real Time [3 Simples Steps ], Data Driven U
- What Is Google Consent Mode? (+How to Implement It), WordStream
Industry & Business
Links & Content Marketing
- 6 Easy Things You Can Do To Improve the Content Experience, Content Marketing Institute
- New Report Reveals the Top AI Content and SEO Trends for 2024, Semrush
- The New York Times is building a team to explore AI in the newsroom, The Verge
- Brilliant Tools for Monitoring Content Decay in 2024, SEOTesting
- How to Write Faster, Better Blog Posts: 4 Techniques Top Bloggers Use, Problogger
Local & Maps
- Google Maps sent couple into violent South Africa neighborhood where gunmen attacked: lawsuit, Mercury News
Mobile & Voice
- Apple Vision Pro 2.0.0 - coming at WWDC 2024, AppleInsider
- Apple Vision Pro OS 1.0.2 update arrives, AppleInsider
- Apple Vision Pro: Day One, TechCrunch
- Apple Vision Pro’s secret weapon? Mindfulness, TechCrunch
- Apple fixes zero-day bug in Apple Vision Pro that ‘may have been exploited’, TechCrunch
- Unity launches general support for Apple Vision Pro, VentureBeat
SEO
- 10 Enterprise SEO Issues/Challenges & How to Solve Them, Measure Minds Group
- 12 of the Biggest SEO Myths: Explained & Debunked, Semrush
- Google Search Console Bulk URL Inspection, SEOSLY
- He Died in a Tragic Accident. Why Did the Internet Say He Was Murdered?, New York Times
- Product Page SEO: The Anatomy of a Well-Optimized Page, Ahrefs
- What's Involved in a Technical SEO Audit?, Online Marketing Blog
- Could This Be The Navboost Patent?, Search Engine Journal
- Top Search Volume Tools to Use in 2024, SEOTesting
PPC
- Opting Out of Auto-Applied Recommendations, Cypress North
- Sunsetting Display & Video 360 Entity Read Files on October 31, 2024, Google Ads Developer Blog
Search Features
Other Search
- Microsoft Edge for Android is getting support for extensions, 9to5Google
- OpenAI Says GPT-4 Poses Limited Risk of Helping Create Bioweapons, Bloomberg
- Can This A.I.-Powered Search Engine Replace Google? It Has for Me., New York Times
Feedback:
