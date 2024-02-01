Daily Search Forum Recap: February 1, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Search had another indexing issue throughout last night and today. Google also has an issue with indexing recipe content. Google Core Web Vitals will switch to international to next paint on March 12. Google says don't worry about the link spam email requests. Google Business Profiles can now let you scan your products in with barcode scanners. Google is testing a new shopping menu in its search results.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Search Working On Fixing Indexing Issue
    Google has confirmed it is working on resolving an indexing issue that it says is "affecting a small number of sites." Google said that some "sites may experience slower than usual indexing times." The search company is looking to "identifying the root cause" and hopes to fix the issue soon.
  • Google Search Also Having Issues With Recipe Sites
    Not only is Google having indexing issues this morning, but Google has been having issues with showing recipes in the carousel and images of recipes in search over the past several weeks. Google is finally responding to some of those concerns, but there is no estimated time for a fix.
  • March 12 Interaction to Next Paint Will Become A Google Core Web Vital
    Google has announced that March 12, 2024 will be the official date for when Interaction to Next Paint (INP) will replace First Input Delay (FID) as a Core Web Vital metric. We knew it was coming in March but we didn't have the specific date until now.
  • Google Search Tests Shopping Menu For Home, Orders, Settings & More
    We all have been seeing Google Search become more and more e-commerce and shopping-heavy. Well now we are seeing Google testing a specialized menu just for shopping features in the search results.
  • Google Says Mark Those Link Request Emails As Spam & Don't Worry
    Google's John Mueller said that you don't need to worry about those spammy emails you get asking to buy or trade links based on a certain DA or other link score. Instead, just report them as spam in your email box and move on with your day.
  • Google Business Profiles: Add Products With Barcode Scanner
    Google Business Profiles now lets you add products to your business profiles and merchant centers section using a barcode scanner; Google will even mail you a free barcode scanner. This allows you to showcase in-store products on Google Search & Maps in a more efficient way.
  • Google Bench Seating From Wall
    Here is another photo from the Google office in New York City. This is from the Grow with Google side where they have a presentation area where the seating is made up of levels of wood attached to the wall.

