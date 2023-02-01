Daily Search Forum Recap: February 1, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google blasted agencies that both do link building and disavow link work at the same time. Google said Search Console verification does not help with indexing or crawling. Google recommends you nofollow sitewide credit footer links. Google said the most common reason Googlebot is blocked is due to CDN or firewall issues. Google Ads posted a policy update on government documents and official services.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

What Is a Good Conversion Rate for Your Shopify Store and How to Improve It?, Databox Blog

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Other Search

Google Made an AI Bot That Makes Music From Text but Won't Release It, Business Insider

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.