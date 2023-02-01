Daily Search Forum Recap: February 1, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google blasted agencies that both do link building and disavow link work at the same time. Google said Search Console verification does not help with indexing or crawling. Google recommends you nofollow sitewide credit footer links. Google said the most common reason Googlebot is blocked is due to CDN or firewall issues. Google Ads posted a policy update on government documents and official services.

