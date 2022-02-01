Daily Search Forum Recap: February 1, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google said it does not count links on the domain name level, it is counted on the URL level. Google said it does not give full weight to all links. Google will be adding performance max data to Google Data Studio. Google has consolidated information about how SafeSearch works in one document. Google Merchant Center free listings now supports auto-tagging.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Google tests adding Lens to desktop Search on the web, 9to5Google

Other Search

Google Doodle celebrates Lunar New Year 2022, 9to5Google

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.