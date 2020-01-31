Daily Search Forum Recap: January 31, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Search Buzz Video Recap: Google Algorithm Update May Have Hit Forbes, Favicons Reverted, Featured Snippet Questions & More
This was a pretty busy week, we may have had a Google search algorithm update this week and maybe, just maybe, Forbes got hit hard by it. Google is probably going to revert the favicon and black ad label user interface, lots of tests are going on now...
- Google: Schema Markup Won't Get Any Easier; Will Get Harder
Google's John Mueller said in a Google webmaster hangout video at the 34:30 mark that he believes implementing schema markup for rich results won't be getting any easier. In fact, he said over the next few years he feels it will continue to get harder and more complicated.
- Google: We Do Not Prioritize Crawling For US Sites
Google's John Mueller said that sites based in the United States do not get crawling priority from Google. It doesn't matter where the site is located in terms of what priority Google will crawl the site. He said on Twitter "we don't prioritize crawling of sites in the US."
- Fun: Google People Also Ask Sponsored Ads; Not Really
Here is something that someone shared with me that I found funny and thought might make you all smile. A people also ask snippet that looks like a Google Ad but really is not. It says "sponsored ad" but really, Google is just pulling from the content on the page.
- Google: No Need To Preemptively Disavow Links Before Sites Link To You
Google's John Mueller said there is "no need to spend your time" on preemptively disavowing links. That means spending time on disavowing links before that site links to you. He said there is no need to do that and I doubt he recommends doing so.
- Google Zurich Room Filled With Sofa Chairs
Here is a photo from a room in the Google Zurich office that seems to have been filled with those stuffed sofa chairs that you see some kids have and others. I am not sure why this room is filled wit
Other Great Search Forum Threads:
- Facebook Settles $550 million in Facial Recognition Legal Case, WebmasterWorld
- Google is showing more images in the Knowledge panel cc: .@rustybrick - https://t.co/kpLMcWQ4Zy, Brian Freiesleben on Twitter
- Usually = not always. There are lots of things that play a role with anything related to crawling, indexing, and ranking. Often "if we think something's important to show to people when they search, then we, John Mueller on Twitter
- We interrupt your regularly scheduled program to bring you this very important message! In this Jan '20 segment of Google Search News, @JohnMu gives the breakdown on... 🔎Search Console updates 📱Mobile-fi, Google Webmasters on Twitter
- Diluting your site across too many URLs makes it easier for your competitors to move forward., John Mueller on Twitter
- Stackoverflow Podcast interviewing Matt Cutts, WebmasterWorld
- Today we launched an SOS Alert for searches at Google related to the 2019 Novel Coronavirus. We do these regularly for crisis events around the world where public safety might be at risk . Here’s a refresher on wha, Google SearchLiaison on Twitter
- Why one can never prove that Bill Lambert is not a Googler, WebmasterWorld
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Apple’s big maps makeover now available across U.S., Europe coming soon
- The digital marketing transformation led by Google and Amazon
- What’s happening with featured snippets?
- How to win Agency of the Year: Interview with a judge
- With Jumpshot shuttered, where will SEOs get their ‘zero-click’ fix now?
Other Great Search Stories:
