Google: No Need To Preemptively Disavow Links Before Sites Link To You

Google's John Mueller said there is "no need to spend your time" on preemptively disavowing links. That means spending time on disavowing links before that site links to you. He said there is no need to do that and I doubt he recommends doing so.

He posted this on Twitter:

No need to spend your time on that. — 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) January 31, 2020

So while there are public lists of domains being shared that suggest should be disavowed - there is really no need to do that.

I know there are some companies that do it and I am not saying it is bad, but it probably is a waste of time to do that for your site.

If a site threatens you with bad links, then you can do it, just to not worry about it. But otherwise? Nah.

