Google: We Do Not Prioritize Crawling For US Sites

Google's John Mueller said that sites based in the United States do not get crawling priority from Google. It doesn't matter where the site is located in terms of what priority Google will crawl the site. He said on Twitter "we don't prioritize crawling of sites in the US."

John added "Crawling internationally works fine, and the difference for search is minimal (the speed of light + network issues, essentially). Host your site where you want to host."

Basically, host your site on a fast server and one that is dependable and do not worry about anything else.

Google will not say that since your site is hosted in the UK, it will not crawl it as fast as a site hosted in the US.

Here is that tweet:

Anyway, back to the original question, @visalvadayar , we don't prioritize crawling of sites in the US. Crawling internationally works fine, and the difference for search is minimal (the speed of light + network issues, essentially). Host your site where you want to host. — 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) January 29, 2020

