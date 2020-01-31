Fun: Google People Also Ask Sponsored Ads; Not Really

Here is something that someone shared with me that I found funny and thought might make you all smile. A people also ask snippet that looks like a Google Ad but really is not. It says "sponsored ad" but really, Google is just pulling from the content on the page.

Maile Waite shared this with me on Twitter:

As you can see, it says "Sponsored Ad" but what made me double check this was (1) people also ask is not an ad thing, (2) the "sponsored ad" text is bold, very visible and not hidden enough to be a real Google Ad ;-) and (3) it just seemed like a header within a featured snippet and nothing more.

So I tracked down the page and yes, it is text from the page. You can see this yourself for a query on [san francisco is famous for what food].

Forum discussion at Twitter.