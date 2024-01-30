Daily Search Forum Recap: January 30, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google provides specific feedback on why a piece of content is not helpful. Google Ads is testing a new format. Bing is testing ads on the left panel. Google hotel search results in the EU are different due to the DMA. Google tests search results from the web, yea... Google launched clippable coupons, discount rich results - maybe.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Offers Specific Feedback On Why An Article Might Not Be Helpful
    Danny Sullivan, the Google Search Liaison, replied to with very specific feedback on a specific article on how to make that article more helpful. I figured I'd share those details, even though it is a super specific example. But it may be useful for others to see this feedback.
  • Google Ads Tests New Card Shaded Format
    Google Ads may be testing a new ad format that look more like those perspectives, where the ads are in these tall boxes or cards and those cards are on shaded backgrounds. Have you seen these before?
  • Bing Testing Microsoft Ads On Left Side Panel
    Bing seems to be testing displaying ads on the left side bar of the Bing Search results. Previously, Bing had organic free listing details on that left side bar but now it seems they are testing showing Microsoft Advertising search ads on that panel.
  • The New Google Hotel Results In EU With Digital Markets Act
    Google has been launching changes to its search results in the European regions to comply with the Digital Markets Act (DMA). We've seen tests of how this will change the search results for some time now but here is a step by step walk through of how the hotel search results changed in the EU.
  • Google Clippable Coupons Live (Again?) - Discount Rich Results
    Google may have officially rolled out and launched the clippable feature for product snippets. We saw variations of this in the product results before and I thought it went live earlier but maybe now it is officially live?
  • Google Search (More) Results From The Web
    Google is testing showing a section in its search results titled "Results from the web" and "More results from the web." I mean, why? Aren't all Google Search results from the web?
  • Modeling At Google Pier 57 NYC
    Here are some photos that look like they are professional modeling shoots at the Google Pier 57 New York City office. I included the embed from Instagram. I guess anyone can go there and take photos or do you need permission?

