Daily Search Forum Recap: January 30, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google provides specific feedback on why a piece of content is not helpful. Google Ads is testing a new format. Bing is testing ads on the left panel. Google hotel search results in the EU are different due to the DMA. Google tests search results from the web, yea... Google launched clippable coupons, discount rich results - maybe.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

10 Key Steps to Leverage the Reports Snapshot in GA4, Online Metrics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.