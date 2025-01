Barry Schwartz is the CEO of RustyBrick and a technologist, a New York Web service firm specializing in customized online technology that helps companies decrease costs and increase sales. Barry is also the founder of the Search Engine Roundtable and the News Editor of Search Engine Land . He is well known & respected for his expertise in the search marketing industry. He only provides consulting services to expert SEOs and also performs search marketing expert witness services. Barry graduated from the City University of New York and lives with his family in the NYC region. You can follow Barry on Twitter at @rustybrick or on LinkedIn and read his full bio over here

Google Ads has made two updates around advertiser verification recently. One, in some countries Google will no longer require certification for some advertisers. Second, Google has updated and reorganized the Google Ads Advertiser Verification documentation.

Let's start with the second one first, because, why not.

Google wrote, "Google has updated and reorganized the help center articles related to Google Ads Advertiser Verification for improved clarity and readability. This update, effective November 2024, aims to provide clearer information to advertisers and does not change enforcement of the Advertiser Verification policy."

So not much is changing here outside of just reorganizing and clarifying this content.

The first one second says that on February 5, 2025 Google will make changes to Google Ads Other restricted businesses: Government documents and services policy.

Here is what is changing:

(1) Advertisers will no longer be required to apply for a certification in order to run ads for vignettes/e-vignettes across Europe;

(2) If you’re running ads promoting “Business identifiers” and exclusively targeting France as a region, you don’t need to qualify as a government or authorized provider but will still need to apply to be excluded from policy, to ensure your ads aren’t improperly disapproved

Google will begin enforcing the policy update on February 5, 2025, with full enforcement ramping up over approximately 8 weeks.

There is also this for Local Service Ads:

Google Local Services To Google Business Profile Extension Deadline Pushed Back. LOL pic.twitter.com/0zmJxFRHKA — Anthony Higman (@AnthonyHigman) January 16, 2025

