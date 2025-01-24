Google Ads To Drop Certification For Some Advertisers & Reorganizes Verification Docs

Google Ads has made two updates around advertiser verification recently. One, in some countries Google will no longer require certification for some advertisers. Second, Google has updated and reorganized the Google Ads Advertiser Verification documentation.

Let's start with the second one first, because, why not.

Google wrote, "Google has updated and reorganized the help center articles related to Google Ads Advertiser Verification for improved clarity and readability. This update, effective November 2024, aims to provide clearer information to advertisers and does not change enforcement of the Advertiser Verification policy."

So not much is changing here outside of just reorganizing and clarifying this content.

The first one second says that on February 5, 2025 Google will make changes to Google Ads Other restricted businesses: Government documents and services policy.

Here is what is changing:

(1) Advertisers will no longer be required to apply for a certification in order to run ads for vignettes/e-vignettes across Europe;

(2) If you’re running ads promoting “Business identifiers” and exclusively targeting France as a region, you don’t need to qualify as a government or authorized provider but will still need to apply to be excluded from policy, to ensure your ads aren’t improperly disapproved

Google will begin enforcing the policy update on February 5, 2025, with full enforcement ramping up over approximately 8 weeks.

There is also this for Local Service Ads:

Forum discussion at X.

 

