Daily Search Forum Recap: January 23, 2024

Jan 23, 2024 - 4:00 pm 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google confirmed a bug with Google Search after I reported the teetering in and out of the results over the weekends (story updated). Google may improve how publishers get into Google News (maybe). Google has updated its Search Console performance reports to change how it evaluates impressions and clicks metrics with job listing and detail pages. Google is now sending emails to publishers, app owners, and others if their sites and apps are not compliant with the GDPR EU User Consent Policy. 60% of SEOs are concerned with the new Google Search Generative Experience. Google Discover feed is adding a "viewed" label to some product listings.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Ranking Teetering In & Out Over Weekends - Confirmed Bug
    Google Search seems to be ranking some websites just fine during the weekdays and then removing that ranking over the weekends. It seems to be focusing heavily on non-standard TLDs, you know, those new vanity TLDs that you can make up. I am just not sure if this is a Google Search issue or if the issue is with the quality of those websites (it was a bug with Google Search).
  • Will Google Improve The Google News Publisher Acceptance Process?
    Ever since December 2019 when Google removed the requirement for publishers to manually apply for inclusion into Google News, publishers have been pretty upset about the lack of transparency around Google News inclusion. Danny Sullivan, Google's Search Liaison, said on Mastodon that he would like to this process get better.
  • Google Performance Reports Changes Job Listing & Detail Pages Evaluation
    Google has updated its Search Console performance reports to change how it evaluates impressions and clicks metrics with job listing and detail pages. Google said nothing has changed with how it ranks or displays job listings and detail pages, but the metrics within these reports may change because Google has changed how it tracks clicks and impressions.
  • Google Ads Sends Suspension Email Threats For Non-Compliant GDPR Consent Banners
    Google is now sending emails to publishers, app owners and others if their sites and apps are not compliant for GDPR EU User Consent Policy. The email says, "We may take action, including suspension, if the Policy violations have not been resolved."
  • Poll: 60% Of SEOs Are Worried About The Impact Of Google SGE
    60% of SEOs are worried about the impact that the new Google Search Generative Experience will have on their jobs and performance. About 30% are not worried about Google SGE and the rest are just not sure yet.
  • Google Product Discover Feed With "Viewed" Label
    Google is showing a "viewed" label on product results that you recently viewed or visited within the Google Search results. Google has also launched the "you visit often" label a month or so ago, so it is not surprising to see something similar on product listings.
  • Google Atlanta Aluminum Panels Grafitti Art
    Here is a photo from the Google Atlanta, Georgia office that shows off some graffiti art project. Google has these aluminum looking panels they have in construction projects spray painted with art hanging in the lobby area in that office.

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Google Weekend Ranking Teetering, 404 Spikes, Circle To Search &amp; AI Multisearch, Bing Market Share - YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: January 23, 2024

Jan 23, 2024 - 4:00 pm
Google

Will Google Improve The Google News Publisher Acceptance Process?

Jan 23, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Performance Reports Changes Job Listing & Detail Pages Evaluation

Jan 23, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Sends Suspension Email Threats For Non-Compliant GDPR Consent Banners

Jan 23, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google

Poll: 60% Of SEOs Are Worried About The Impact Of Google SGE

Jan 23, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google

Google Product Discover Feed With "Viewed" Label

Jan 23, 2024 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Will Google Improve The Google News Publisher Acceptance Process?

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.