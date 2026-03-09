Google Search Console BigQuery Exports Not Working?

Mar 9, 2026 - 7:21 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Schema Code

There are a number of complaints that the Google Search Console bulk data export to BigQuery is not working. The issue seemed to have started several days ago and is still not working today.

I spotted this via Valentin Pletzer who posted on X saying, "What's up with the GSC BigQuery exports? I've got and hearing a lot about failed exports for over a week now."

Here is his screenshot of the error:

Google Search Console Bigquery Exports Broken

There are also more complaints of these issues in the Google Webmaster Help Forums.

I suspect Google will address the issue in the near future.

Forum discussion at X.

Update: Google confirmed the issue saying:

February 28 and March 1st Due to a technical issue, two days (February 28th and March 1st, 2026) are missing from the Bulk data exports for some properties. This data won’t be recovered.

 

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