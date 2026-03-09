Daily Search Forum Recap: March 9, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Liz Reid, Google's head of search, spoke about the progression of AI in Google Search. Google Ads sends notices for EU political ads. Google Discover has a follow widget card. Google Search Console bulk export to BigQuery is broken. Google adds trending posts and discussions to the what people are saying section.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

AI & LLMs

Analytics

GA4 Device Category Report, KRM Digital Marketing

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

The Ultimate Guide to Social Media for Local Businesses, Whitespark

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Does ChatGPT Get More Searches Than Google? Data Says Not, Nikki Pilkington

Feedback:

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