Daily Search Forum Recap: March 9, 2026

Mar 9, 2026 - 10:00 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Liz Reid, Google's head of search, spoke about the progression of AI in Google Search. Google Ads sends notices for EU political ads. Google Discover has a follow widget card. Google Search Console bulk export to BigQuery is broken. Google adds trending posts and discussions to the what people are saying section.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google's Liz Reid On Progression Of Google AI Search
    Alex Heath and Ellis Hamburger interviewed Google's head of Search, Liz Reid, on Google's progression of AI into Search. It felt like a very candid interview that is worth listening to. In short, Liz is still not sure if Gemini and Google Search will ever fully converge or not.
  • Google Search Console BigQuery Exports Not Working?
    There are a number of complaints that the Google Search Console bulk data export to BigQuery is not working. The issue seemed to have started several days ago and is still not working today.
  • Google: Trending Posts & Discussions Added To What People Are Saying
    Google added "Trending posts & discussions" title under What People Are Saying section within Google Search results. It also has those favicons at the top, which I don't think is new but it is all part of the package.
  • Google Ads Sends Notices For European Union Political Ads
    Google has sent notices to some advertisers asking them to confirm whether their campaigns contain European Union political content. The deadline to confirm is by March 31, 2026.
  • Google Discover Follow Widget Home Card
    Google is testing a new widget for the Google Discover feed where you can follow news publishers and/or topics. It is called the "home follow widget."
  • AI Cricket Coach At Google
    At one of the Google offices the team set up an AI-based cricket coach. The signage says "AI Cricket Coach" and you can see a computer system analyzing the swing of the bat.

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Feedback:

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