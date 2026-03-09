Google is testing a new widget for the Google Discover feed where you can follow news publishers and/or topics. It is called the "home follow widget."

I personally do not see this feature but Damien spotted it and posted about it on X - he said, "In Google Discover, you can "follow" a team's news directly in the widgets at the top of the Discover feed."

The videocast he posted was in French, but here is a Google Translated image of the button:

Here is the French version:

Google Discover continues to be a more and more important source of traffic for many publishers.

Forum discussion at X.