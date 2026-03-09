Google Ads Sends Notices For European Union Political Ads

Mar 9, 2026 - 7:11 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Eu

Google has sent notices to some advertisers asking them to confirm whether their campaigns contain European Union political content. The deadline to confirm is by March 31, 2026.

Arpan Banerjee received this notification and posted about it on LinkedIn - the email says:

European Union (EU) regulation requires Google Ads to ask whether or not your campaigns have EU political ads. You'll need to confirm this for your existing campaigns by March 31, 2026. Learn more about how an EU political ad is defined.

Here are a few ways you can do that:

Confirm for a campaign
To confirm for a campaign, go to "Campaign settings" and select "EU political ads". Learn more about how to confirm for a campaign.

Confirm for many campaigns
To confirm for many campaigns at the same time, go to the "Campaign" and select "EU political ads". Learn more about how to confirm for many campaigns.

Confirm for an account
To confirm for all new and existing campaigns, you'll need to confirm for an account.

If you select "No", the same selection will be applied to new and existing campaigns. You can change this for any campaign at any time. Learn more about how to confirm for an account.

Here is a screenshot:

Google Ads Notices For European Union Political Ads

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

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