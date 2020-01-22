Daily Search Forum Recap: January 22, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google: We Made Significant Updates To Mobile-First Indexing Developer Docs
Google has announced that it made "significant updates" to its developers documentation on mobile-first indexing. You can see the new docs over here and here is the cached version that is old (updated in October 2019)...
- Vlog #39: Mike Grehan - The Search Industry Pioneer Who Sees The Future
Mike Grehan (@mikegrehan) is one of the first people I looked to for guidance, knowledge and education when I first began my journey in the SEO industry. His write ups on patents, how search works and his perspectives on SEO are legendary and...
- Google: A Site Won't Outrank You Just By Using Hidden Text
Google's John Mueller said on Reddit "A site is not going to outrank your site just because of hidden text." He also added "Inversely, just having hidden text on a page won't get the site banned from Google."
- Google: .gov Domain Names Do Not Get A Ranking Boost
John Mueller of Google said again, .gov TLDs, top level domain names, do not get a ranking boost or preference in Google search. Having a .gov, just because it is a .gov, does not directly help...
- Google Still Does Support Microformats; At Least For Now
IsWith Google saying yesterday that they are deprecating support for data-vocabulary markup because of the "popularity of schema.org" - some would assume microformats is next. But John Mueller from Google said microformats are still supported and...
- Google Sending data-vocabulary.org Schema Deprecation Notices
Google announced yesterday that starting on April 6, 2020 it will no longer support data-vocabulary.org schema. Hours later, Google began sending notifications via Google Search Console abou...
- Doogler Bandana
Here is a dog from Google with the classic Doogler bandana. These dogs at Google seem to have the life, don't you think?...
Other Great Search Forum Threads:
- Dunno what this launch was about. Haven’t looked at launch reports for weeks, Gary Illyes on Twitter
- I don't have a definitive answer yet, but as far as I can tell for now, this is just a combination of various thin, John Mueller on Twitter
- Open source alert 🚨 today we are sharing the code that accelerated BERT inference 17x and allowed us to use the model for @Bing web search at scale 🚄 code is available for both @PyTorch and @TensorFlow. Thanks @Azu, Frederic Dubut on Twitter
- Server Farms - Jan 2020, WebmasterWorld
- We do use the indexed content as a basis for what we show in search, so if you significantly change your page's content, I'd expect that to be reflected in search over time too., John Mueller on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Get ready for an even stronger Google in 2020
- Google will drop support for data-vocabulary.org structured data on April 6
- CallRail adds call analytics integration with Google My Business
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- How does ecommerce tracking work in Google Analytics?, The Coloring In Department
- Iterate your way to success with A/B testing, Google Blog
- Use the Google Analytics Search Bar for Complex Queries in 2020, Martech Advisor
- Using Multiple Date Selectors in Data Studio, Analytics Demystified
- What is Direct Traffic?, Business 2 Community
Industry & Business
- Battle over facial recognition technology, Seeking Alpha
- This Latest Apple Acquisition Could Help Turn Siri Into An Amazing Virtual Assistant, iDropNews
- Verizon teams up with Google to offer next-gen cloud gaming experience, About Verizon
Links & Promotion Building
- How To Make The Best Google Disavow File In The World, Ignite Visibility
Local & Maps
- Google wades deeper into Expedia’s territory with new travel and cloud pact with Sabre, GeekWire
- Here’s the Data Apple Can Give to Law Enforcement, The Mac Observer
- Send Your Current Location to Someone Using Apple Watch [Tutorial], WCCF Tech
Mobile & Voice
- Google has new digital wellness apps, Business Insider
- Here's how Google Assistant wake-word sensitivity could work, Android Authority
- Soon you'll be able to correct Google's name pronunciations, Android Central
SEO
- How do loading times impact your online performance? (+ free tool), Medium
- Learn Python for SEO, Majestic Blog
- Why SEO ranking factors are category-specific w/ Jordan Koene, Kevin Indig
- Yoast SEO 12.9: Google Preview and more fixes, Yoast
PPC