Daily Search Forum Recap: January 21, 2026

Jan 21, 2026 - 10:00 am
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google is brewing again - we got more search volatility kicking into gear. Some more legal docs disclose maybe more details about Google's search signals. Gemini has a new "answer now" button to skip the wait. Ads are not coming to the Gemini app, despite ChatGPT ads. Google is testing adding to the verification section of the Local Service Ads detail screen various details and qualifiers.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Search Ranking Volatility Heated Again January 21
    Last week,I reported on January 15th of a Google Search ranking update with a lot of heated volatility. Truth is, it went through the weekend, but now it is spiking back up again as of yesterday and today - January 20th and 21st.
  • Google Search Monopoly Appeal Legal Docs Mention Search Signals
    As you know, Google has appealed its search monopoly ruling and with that, filed a number of new documents with the court. One is an affidavit of Elizabeth Reid, Google's Vice President and Head of Search. The other is of Jesse Adkins Director of Product Management for Search Syndication and Search Ads Syndication.
  • Google Ads Still Not Coming To Gemini (Post ChatGPT Ads Announcement)
    Demis Hassabis, Google DeepMind CEO, said at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, that Google does not have "any plans" to bring ads to Gemini. This comes even after OpenAI announced ads are coming to ChatGPT.
  • Google Local Service Ads Verified Section Details
    Google is testing adding to the verification section of the Local Service Ads detail screen various details and qualifiers. These details and qualifiers include attributes such as Passed License Check" , "Number Of Recent Bookings", "Passed Background Check" And "Has Business Insurance."
  • Google Adds "Answer Now" Button To Gemini App - If You Can't Wait...
    Google added an "Answer now" link or button to the Gemini app. Clicking "Answer now" will stop Google's Gemini from thinking and then give you an answer right away using Gemini 3 Flash model.
  • Google Construction Worker Gear
    Here is a photo of construction worker gear at the Google office in Mexico. You can see the orange jacket and yellow hard hat. I found this on Instagram.

