Daily Search Forum Recap: January 21, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google is brewing again - we got more search volatility kicking into gear. Some more legal docs disclose maybe more details about Google's search signals. Gemini has a new "answer now" button to skip the wait. Ads are not coming to the Gemini app, despite ChatGPT ads. Google is testing adding to the verification section of the Local Service Ads detail screen various details and qualifiers.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Google Search Ranking Volatility Heated Again January 21
Last week,I reported on January 15th of a Google Search ranking update with a lot of heated volatility. Truth is, it went through the weekend, but now it is spiking back up again as of yesterday and today - January 20th and 21st.
-
Google Search Monopoly Appeal Legal Docs Mention Search Signals
As you know, Google has appealed its search monopoly ruling and with that, filed a number of new documents with the court. One is an affidavit of Elizabeth Reid, Google's Vice President and Head of Search. The other is of Jesse Adkins Director of Product Management for Search Syndication and Search Ads Syndication.
-
Google Ads Still Not Coming To Gemini (Post ChatGPT Ads Announcement)
Demis Hassabis, Google DeepMind CEO, said at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, that Google does not have "any plans" to bring ads to Gemini. This comes even after OpenAI announced ads are coming to ChatGPT.
-
Google Local Service Ads Verified Section Details
Google is testing adding to the verification section of the Local Service Ads detail screen various details and qualifiers. These details and qualifiers include attributes such as Passed License Check" , "Number Of Recent Bookings", "Passed Background Check" And "Has Business Insurance."
-
Google Adds "Answer Now" Button To Gemini App - If You Can't Wait...
Google added an "Answer now" link or button to the Gemini app. Clicking "Answer now" will stop Google's Gemini from thinking and then give you an answer right away using Gemini 3 Flash model.
-
Google Construction Worker Gear
Here is a photo of construction worker gear at the Google office in Mexico. You can see the orange jacket and yellow hard hat. I found this on Instagram.
Other Great Search Threads:
- Will you be using agentic commerce solutions like Copilot Checkout?, Navah Hopkins on LinkedIn
- Demis Hassabis CEO of Google DeepMind at Davos: "We are on the cusp of a breakthrough moment in physical intelligence [...] I think the foundation models like Gemini show the way forward. From the beginning we made Gemini multimodal, Lisan al Gaib on X
- Hey @adsliaison yesterday, on MLK day, was the 3rd holiday of the past 4, where I had a Gads rep call me wanting to talk about an acct. I said it was a US holiday, their response was "Well it's a working day here". Can the SMB team be, Jon Kagan on X
- I've seen the notification before about Gemini powering my home devices... but it's finally working. I know have Gemini across my Google home devices (mini, max, original, etc.) So far, it's a big upgrade. Will be testing more soon. E.g., Glenn Gabe on X
- Pleasantly surprised with @Google Scholar Labs, which analyzes your question to identify key topics, aspects and relationships, then searches all of them on Scholar. (using Gemini!), Paige Bailey on X
- Really wild to see authoritative health publishers who have dominated in SEO for many years get hit so hard by this last core update, across various media networks Wondering if there is some cycle where content is now being answer, Lily Ray on X
- We’re rolling out age prediction on ChatGPT to help determine when an account likely belongs to someone under 18, so we can apply the right experience and safeguards for teens. Adults who are incorrectly placed in the teen experience can c, OpenAI on X
Feedback:
