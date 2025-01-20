Daily Search Forum Recap: January 20, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google Ads explains why there may be weekly spend fluctuations. Google Ads gains search term insight data. Google Search is testing trending products at the top right. Google may be going after AI generated content. Google says don't dynamically update your robots.txt file throughout the day.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
Google Ads Weekly Spend Fluctuations Often Due To Market Conditions Or Budget Changes
Ginny Marvin, Google's Ad Liaison, explained why you might see weekly spend fluctuations in your Google Ads account. "Weekly spend fluctuations are typically due to changing market conditions (weather events, industry trends, etc.) and/or any recent budget changes in the campaign," Ginny Marvin wrote on X.
Google Ads PMax Search Terms Insights Gains Source Data
Google has added a new source column to the Google Ads search terms insights report for Performance Max. The source column can show search themes, URLs, creative assets and more.
Google Search Trending Products Carousel On Right Side
Google is testing placing a new products carousel, a trending products carousel, on the right side where the brand's knowledge panel would appear. So, instead of having details of that brand, it can show trending products from that brand.
Google Search Quality Analyst Detects & Treats AI-Generated Content
Chris Nelson, Senior Staff Analyst, Search Ranking at Google has updated his LinkedIn bio to specify that he manages a large team that builds ranking solutions for Google Search. One line says, "Address novel content issues (e.g., detection and treatment of AI-generated content)."
Google: Don't Dynamically Update Robots.txt File Multiple Times Per Day
Google's John Mueller said that since the robots.txt file is cached by Google for about 24-hours, it does not make much sense to dynamically update your robots.txt file throughout the day to control controlling.
YouTube Gaming Controller Heart Sign
Here is a photo from the Google Playa Vista office in California. It shows this YouTube sign that says YouTube Gaming on a game controller in the shape of a heart.
Other Great Search Threads:
- This has now been fixed., Ginny Marvin on X
- Boom, Google just rolled back search... @rustybrick @searchliaison I wondered why my best snowboard jackets for men article had a 999% increase today with 19 clicks. It's now first page Google or findable atleast. However here's the r, Mike Hardaker on X
- Google Leak Query Classifier https://t.co/uEc1GHyToX Trained on 20,00 synthetic search query samples., DEJAN on X
- Google Search Query Classification by Intent, SEOFOMO News
- I'm 90% sure in the old Merchant Centre we could separate out PLA and LIA Clicks as well as see LIA Free Listings Clicks. Is this possible in MC Next? Nope., Christopher Bell on LinkedIn
- If you’re a local SEO and not using geogrid ranking reports, you’re missing out! Here’s why they matter: Proximity plays a HUGE role in local rankings. Geogrids show how visibility changes across locations, not, Joy Hawkins on X
- Why does Google keep saying they have detected unusual traffic from my network?, Reddit
