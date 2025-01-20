Daily Search Forum Recap: January 20, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Ads explains why there may be weekly spend fluctuations. Google Ads gains search term insight data. Google Search is testing trending products at the top right. Google may be going after AI generated content. Google says don't dynamically update your robots.txt file throughout the day.

Google begins requiring JavaScript for Google Search, TechCrunch

