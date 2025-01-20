Daily Search Forum Recap: January 20, 2025

Jan 20, 2025 - 10:00 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Ads explains why there may be weekly spend fluctuations. Google Ads gains search term insight data. Google Search is testing trending products at the top right. Google may be going after AI generated content. Google says don't dynamically update your robots.txt file throughout the day.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: January 21, 2025

Jan 21, 2025 - 10:00 am
Bing Search

Microsoft Bing Now Hiding Google Search Results

Jan 21, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Google Ads PMax Reports With Private Search Term Category

Jan 21, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google

Google AI Overviews Translation

Jan 21, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google: Word-Count Itself Makes So Little Sense

Jan 21, 2025 - 7:21 am
Bing Search

Bing Adaptive Zoom Setting

Jan 21, 2025 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Google Ads Weekly Spend Fluctuations Often Due To Market Conditions Or Budget Changes
Next Story: The Google Whiteboard Room

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.