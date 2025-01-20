Google is testing placing a new products carousel, a trending products carousel, on the right side where the brand's knowledge panel would appear. So, instead of having details of that brand, it can show trending products from that brand.

This was spotted by Brodie Clark, but it is very possible someone else spotted it sooner? He posted about it on X and his SERPnotes and posted this screenshot:

Brodie wrote, "Google looks to have now launched a trending products carousel within brand knowledge panels. While this set of products looks like free listings, they seem to be powered by the website content more than feed data."

