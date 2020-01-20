Daily Search Forum Recap: January 20, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google: Domains Are The Most Important Part Of URLs
Over the past several years, espesially with the changes to Google's Chrome browser, SEOs have been worried that the domain names would be removed from the search result snippets. Danny Sullivan from Google kind of squashed that rumor...
- Did Google Change How To Schema In November 2019 Update?
Jeff Hawley shared on Twitter that he thinks Google not only is showing how-to schema more randomly and less often but also changed how they function a bit. This, he said, coincided with the November update.
- Tweets In Google Featured Snippets & People Also Ask
Shay Harel, the founder of RankRanger, spotted Google showing a tweet, yes, a post from Twitter, in the Google featured snippet section and people also ask section. Here is his...
- Google Hiding Like Reviews With More Link - A Bug or Test?
Google may be testing or it may be a bug hiding reviews by collapsing them in a "more" links. This was spotted by Jason Brown and posted...
- Vlog #38: Josef Sperzel On Using Python For SEO Gains & Technical SEO
Josef Sperzel (@josefsperzel) when I interviewed him he was the VP Director of SEO at Mediahub, which is part of MuellenLowe Group. He since switched jobs and is now the Group Director of SEO at Horizon Media where I interviewed...
- Martin Luther King Jr. Day Google Doodle
Today is Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the United States. Like every year, Google has a Doodle, a special Google logo, for the day. Today’s Doodle was illustrated by Atlanta-based guest artist Dr. Fahamu Pecou.
- Google's Jumbo Lamp
Google likes some of their furniture to be jumbo size and here is a photo of a jumbo sized looking lamp.
Other Great Search Forum Threads:
- Google: No More Personalized Ads, Predicts 62% Revenue loss, WebmasterWorld
- My Adsense got hacked and hacker transferred the account, WebmasterWorld
- Yep, using the OKR method for tracking goals is pretty common all across Google., John Mueller on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
- OneSearch, Verizon Media’s new search engine, sounds awfully familiar
- Google desktop favicon search results study
- Google is hogging half your traffic–Learn how to get it back
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- 10 Most Valuable Pieces Of Data Your Company Can Glean From Google Analytics, Forbes
- 6 Ways to Use Attribution Modeling in GMP, DELVE
Industry & Business
- Google no longer welcome at San Francisco Pride, Event Industry News
- Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai says there is ‘no question’ that AI needs to be regulated, The Verge
- IBM files Supreme Court brief backing Google vs. Oracle in Java suit, Business Insider
- Tools for small businesses impacted by bushfires, Official Google Australia Blog
Links & Promotion Building
Local & Maps
- Huawei partners with TomTom for Google Maps alternative, TechRadar
- With Google Maps unavailable, Huawei turns to another mapping, navigation, and traffic provider, PhoneArena
Mobile & Voice
- Sorry, Alexa and Siri, but only Google Home can do these 5 things, CNET
- [Update: Fixed] Latest Google app beta breaks Assistant on Wear OS, 9to5Google
SEO
- How to Improve Organic Click-Through Rates in 2020, HigherVisibility
- 5 Steps to Integrating SEO and PPC in Your Organization, iPullRank
- Google Jumpstarts 2020 with Selection and Filtering Algorithm Update, Searchmetrics
- Favicon SEO, SEO Book
- How to Rank in Google’s New Popular Products, Practical Ecommerce
PPC
- Stop Segmenting Keyword Match Types, Seer Interactive
- The Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising, Seer Interactive