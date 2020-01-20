Did Google Change How To Schema In November 2019 Update?

Jeff Hawley shared on Twitter that he thinks Google not only is showing how-to schema more randomly and less often but also changed how they function a bit. This, he said, coincided with the November update.

He said on Twitter "Google appears to be more selective (or random?) about displaying the HowTo SERP features. I've noticed a huge decline since the last update. I feel like it might be even since Nov update." I am not sure if it would be related to the November update, but who knows.

In any event, I checked RankRanger's feature tracker but it lumps both FAQs with How-Tos and doesn't go that far back:

So it is hard for me to confirm this with the tools.

He did also say that the behavior changed:

I'm also seeing some differences now. These steps used to be collapsible/clickable... pic.twitter.com/MocdwBbxRe — Jeff Hawley (@hashtagjeff) January 18, 2020

Did you see this change? If so, let us know.

Update: More data from RankRanger: