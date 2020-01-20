Martin Luther King Jr. Day Google Doodle

Today is Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the United States. Like every year, Google has a Doodle, a special Google logo, for the day. Today’s Doodle was illustrated by Atlanta-based guest artist Dr. Fahamu Pecou. Dr. Pecou has an ongoing series of iconic individuals in expressionist drawings where he subverts conventional death-focused narratives and instead highlights the individuals' impact on society

Martin Luther King Jr. was an American Christian minister and activist who became the most visible spokesperson and leader in the Civil Rights Movement from 1955 until his assassination in 1968. To learn more about this man, check out his Wikipedia profile.

Forum discussion at Twitter.