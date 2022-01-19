Daily Search Forum Recap: January 19, 2022

Jan 19, 2022
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google said it sometimes does a deduplication process for stories in the Top Stories section and the web results - this might change, Danny Sullivan added. Google said it does not simply start new search algorithm updates right before the weekend. Some are seeing massive crawling spikes from Googlebot recently. Google no longer allows time frames for recipe markup, they need to be fixed times. Google's John Mueller posted a short video on site migrations.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Deduplication Of Top Stories From Web Search Results
    We know Google has deduplication efforts for when a featured snippet is displayed so that it might remove the snippet from the main web results. Google may do the same, in some cases, for when a URL is listed in the top stories section and then not show it in the main web results.
  • Google: We Don't Push Out Search Algorithm Rollouts Right Before Weekends
    Google's Danny Sullivan and John Mueller both said that the search company does not generally launch or begin the rollout of a search algorithm update right before the weekend. Danny Sullivan said on Twitter "it's fairly unusual in my experience that rollouts happen outside of working hours."
  • Some Sites Seeing Massive Crawl Spikes From Googlebot
    Glenn Gabe noted that he is seeing some weird Google Googlebot activity recently, saying he is seeing "crawling spike across a number of sites" that started on January 12th through January 13th. I then checked some of the properties and noticed that on some, not most, I see the same.
  • Google: SEO Site Migrations Are Hard Because URL Signals Need To Be Forwarded
    John Mueller is out with another #AskGooglebot Google SEO video, this one is on site migrations and URL changes. It is a short two minute video on one of the most SEO intimidating changes one can make to their site - change all the URLs on their site.
  • Recipe Schema Markup No Longer Supports Ranges For Cook, Prep & Total Time
    Google no longer supports time ranges for cook prep and total times times within recipe schema markup and structured data. Google said it removed the "guidance about specifying a range for the cookTime and prepTime properties in the Recipe documentation."
  • Google Boulder Meeting Room In An RV?
    Here is a photo of a new meeting room or office in the Google Boulder office. It looks like an RV, recreational vehicle, retrofitted as a meeting room. I guess that works with the Boulder office theme

