Daily Search Forum Recap: January 18, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

There is this weird trend of some sites being dropped from the Google index on weekends and returning on weekdays - it is super unusual. Google launched Circle of Search and new AI-powered multisearch, which seems gimmicky but might be useful. Bing has gained less than 1% market share a year after launching Bing Chat/Copilot. Google is testing new product and local carousel snippet images. Google will change some of its results for vertical search boxes in Europe in the coming weeks, I share what that might look like.

