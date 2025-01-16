Daily Search Forum Recap: January 16, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google partnered with the AP to gain access to its news content in real time. Google wants your review ratings to have author names and comments. Google Search is testing a zoom into animation for its pagination. Google Ads is testing a chat button at the top. And Google Ads is updating its child and teen ad policies.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Partners With The AP To Gain Real Time Data
    Google has partnered with The Associated Press to provide more real time data for Gemini. Google said "the AP will now deliver a feed of real-time information to help further enhance the usefulness of results displayed in the Gemini app."
  • Google Prefers Review Ratings To Contain Author Name & Comments
    Google updated its review snippet documentation to recommend that ratings should be accompanied by a review comment and author's name. This is a recommendation and not a requirement, but it seems like a strong recommendation.
  • Google Updates Child & Teen Ads Policies Around Transparency
    Google has said it has updated its child and teen ads policies to increase transparency and make it easier for advertisers to understand these policies. Google added there are no changes to enforcement with these updates.
  • Google Ads Tests Chat Button In Top Nav Of Advertiser Console
    Google is testing placing the chat button, the one that may use AI to respond to your questions, at the top of the Google Ads advertiser console. Google began testing this last week and it says "Chat" with a "beta" label next to the chat icon.
  • Google Tests Search Results Zooming In To Next Page Of Search Results
    Google Search is testing a zoom animation/effect when you click to the next page of the search results. Previously, we saw Google testing sliding in the next page of results from the right side of the page, but this one is a zoom-in animation.
  • Google Bikes On Trailer
    We have tons of photos of Google bikes from the GooglePlex and various Google campuses. Here is a photo of a trailer transporting Google bikes from one Google office probably to another. Or maybe these are being packed up to be maintained or fixed...

