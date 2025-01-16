Daily Search Forum Recap: January 16, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google partnered with the AP to gain access to its news content in real time. Google wants your review ratings to have author names and comments. Google Search is testing a zoom into animation for its pagination. Google Ads is testing a chat button at the top. And Google Ads is updating its child and teen ad policies.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

AI Shakes Up Search Landscape: What Marketers Need To Know, Content Marketing Institute

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.