Daily Search Forum Recap: January 16, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google partnered with the AP to gain access to its news content in real time. Google wants your review ratings to have author names and comments. Google Search is testing a zoom into animation for its pagination. Google Ads is testing a chat button at the top. And Google Ads is updating its child and teen ad policies.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Google Partners With The AP To Gain Real Time Data
Google has partnered with The Associated Press to provide more real time data for Gemini. Google said "the AP will now deliver a feed of real-time information to help further enhance the usefulness of results displayed in the Gemini app."
-
Google Prefers Review Ratings To Contain Author Name & Comments
Google updated its review snippet documentation to recommend that ratings should be accompanied by a review comment and author's name. This is a recommendation and not a requirement, but it seems like a strong recommendation.
-
Google Updates Child & Teen Ads Policies Around Transparency
Google has said it has updated its child and teen ads policies to increase transparency and make it easier for advertisers to understand these policies. Google added there are no changes to enforcement with these updates.
-
Google Ads Tests Chat Button In Top Nav Of Advertiser Console
Google is testing placing the chat button, the one that may use AI to respond to your questions, at the top of the Google Ads advertiser console. Google began testing this last week and it says "Chat" with a "beta" label next to the chat icon.
-
Google Tests Search Results Zooming In To Next Page Of Search Results
Google Search is testing a zoom animation/effect when you click to the next page of the search results. Previously, we saw Google testing sliding in the next page of results from the right side of the page, but this one is a zoom-in animation.
-
Google Bikes On Trailer
We have tons of photos of Google bikes from the GooglePlex and various Google campuses. Here is a photo of a trailer transporting Google bikes from one Google office probably to another. Or maybe these are being packed up to be maintained or fixed...
Other Great Search Threads:
- Had a meeting with the the CEO of one of the biggest and most well known content farm media companies. He wanted me on his team, so he answered all of my questions about how his company produces content. Now I’m going to tell you., Josh Tyler on X
- If you search "MahaKumbh" on Google, your screen will display a beautiful virtual rose petal shower! 🌸, Shameem Adhikarath on X
- It wouldn't need to be listed there at all. An XML sitemap file is not meant to be indexed., John Mueller on Bluesky
- The required properties are in developers.google.com/search/docs/... - which include Offer or AggregateOffer. If you can't provide those, then it wouldn't be valid markup. So, in your case, the markup probably isn't an option., John Mueller on Bluesky
- They found a fix - as of this morning, profiles look back to normal., Tim Capper on X
- When it’s safe to reopen our offices in LA, we plan to offer YouTube production facilities to creators as they begin to recover and rebuild their businesses. In the coming months, we’ll host events to bring creators together, conne, YouTube on X
- Yes, if your Standard Shopping campaign is opted into Search Partners, which includes YouTube. More here, AdsLiaison on X
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Microsoft Clarity launches Google Ads integration
- How to select a CMS that powers SEO, personalization and growth
- WhatsApp in Google Ads: Everything you need to know about Message Assets in 3 minutes
- Why over-bidding on your brand could be hurting your bottom line
- PR for the algorithm age: 5 tips to pitch stories that rank and resonate
- Elon Musk eyes TikTok as Supreme Court decision nears
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- Bounce rate support in Web Analytics, Vercel
- Consent settings hub, Google Analytics Help
Industry & Business
- Google granted new Brazil environmental permit for Firmina cable, BNamericas
- OpenAI quietly revises policy doc to remove reference to 'politically unbiased' AI, TechCrunch
- Google to face Dutch class action, Lexology Pro
- Search Central Live is returning to Brazil in 2025, Google Search Central Blog
- Who Saw It Coming? Google CEO Sundar Pichai To Invest In The Hundred Cricket Team, OneCricket
Links & Content Marketing
- AI Shakes Up Search Landscape: What Marketers Need To Know, Content Marketing Institute
Local & Maps
- 31 Local SEO Statistics You Need for 2025, BrightLocal
- Google is ready to open the app floodgates for Android Auto, Android Police
- Google Preparing an App Revolution on Android Automotive (and Eventually, on Android Auto), AutoEvolution
- Local SEO Citations: Do They Matter in 2025?, RicketyRoo
- What Is the Google Local Filter and How Does It Impact Google’s Local Pack and Maps?, Igniting Business
Mobile & Voice
- Here's how to turn off Apple Intelligence report in macOS Sequoia., AppleInsider
- OpenAI takes on Apple's Siri with 'Tasks', MacDailyNews
SEO
- Does CTR Manipulation Work Long-Term?, Sterling Sky
- AI-Organized SERPs & Overviews: How to Win Visibility in The New Landscape Of SEO, Bitvero
- How to Use Chrome to View a Website as Googlebot, Moz
- IndexWatch 2024: Visibility Winners in Google UK Search, SISTRIX
- Looking ahead to SEO in 2025, SERP's Up SEO Podcast
- What Should I Analyze in the Search Results When Conducting Keyword Research?, BruceClay
- Why Do We Need Zero Click Marketing?, SparkToro
PPC
- A 10-Step Strategic Guide for Business Owners to Maximize Your Google Ads Budget in 2025, JXT Group
- Unexpected CSS Overview in SERP, PPC News Feed
- Google Ads ROAS: Are You Setting the Right Target?, Jyll Saskin Gales
- Hackers use Google Search ads to steal Google Ads accounts, Bleeping Computer
- The Invisible Threat: How to Prevent Duplicate Conversions in Google Ads, PPC Live
Search Features
- Google app showing new bottom toolbar for Search pages, 9to5Google
- Google Lens now immediately opens to the camera, 9to5Google
- Google in 2025: Everything we expect to launch [Video], 9to5Google
Other Search
- Google image search filling up with AI slop, Boing Boing
- OpenAI’s ChatGPT adds scheduled tasks feature in beta, The Verge
- Google Workspace AI is now free to paying business customers, The Verge
- Google Workspace business getting full Gemini, price increase, 9to5Google
- Microsoft's newest Copilot plan for business is pay-as-you-go, TechCrunch
- Microsoft relaunches Copilot for business with free AI chat and pay-as-you-go agents, The Verge
- More teens report using ChatGPT for schoolwork, despite the tech's faults, TechCrunch
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.