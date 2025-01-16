Google has said it has updated its child and teen ads policies to increase transparency and make it easier for advertisers to understand these policies. Google added there are no changes to enforcement with these updates.

Google said these updates are to help advertisers "to find and understand the protections we've implemented to protect minors and the impact these protections may have on ad serving."

Google wrote:

In January 2025, we'll update our child and teen ads policies to increase transparency and make it easier for advertisers to find and understand the protections we’ve implemented to protect minors and the impact these protections may have on ad serving. There are no enforcement changes.

With this, Google is consolidating the following documents into one new document named Ad protections for children and teens policy hub:

