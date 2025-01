Barry Schwartz is the CEO of RustyBrick and a technologist, a New York Web service firm specializing in customized online technology that helps companies decrease costs and increase sales. Barry is also the founder of the Search Engine Roundtable and the News Editor of Search Engine Land . He is well known & respected for his expertise in the search marketing industry. He only provides consulting services to expert SEOs and also performs search marketing expert witness services. Barry graduated from the City University of New York and lives with his family in the NYC region. You can follow Barry on Twitter at @rustybrick or on LinkedIn and read his full bio over here

Google has said it has updated its child and teen ads policies to increase transparency and make it easier for advertisers to understand these policies. Google added there are no changes to enforcement with these updates.

Google said these updates are to help advertisers "to find and understand the protections we've implemented to protect minors and the impact these protections may have on ad serving."

Google wrote:

In January 2025, we'll update our child and teen ads policies to increase transparency and make it easier for advertisers to find and understand the protections we’ve implemented to protect minors and the impact these protections may have on ad serving. There are no enforcement changes.

With this, Google is consolidating the following documents into one new document named Ad protections for children and teens policy hub:

Forum discussion at X.