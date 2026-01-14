Daily Search Forum Recap: January 14, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google AdSense earnings is sharply dropping for publishers over the past couple of days. Microsoft Advertising released a guide to AEO and GEO. Google Ads has a faster way to create accounts. Google AI Mode has a more button for shopping results. And no, Google does not charge more in its AI experience than what the merchant has on their websites.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Google: Linking Brand Websites Together At Reasonable Scale Is Fine

Google's John Mueller was asked if it was acceptable to link your brand websites together on a brand page to communicate to your users that the company owns multiple brands. John said, it is pretty common to do so and if done as a reasonable scale, it is fine to do.

Google's John Mueller was asked if it was acceptable to link your brand websites together on a brand page to communicate to your users that the company owns multiple brands. John said, it is pretty common to do so and if done as a reasonable scale, it is fine to do. Google AdSense Earnings Dropping Again eCPM/RPM - Complaints

I am seeing a spike in complaints from Google AdSense publishers of earnings dropping again over the past 24-hours or so. This is similar to last week, and it also coincides with an unconfirmed Google search ranking update.

I am seeing a spike in complaints from Google AdSense publishers of earnings dropping again over the past 24-hours or so. This is similar to last week, and it also coincides with an unconfirmed Google search ranking update. Google: We Prohibit Showing Different Prices In Search/AI Mode vs Website

The other day, I saw the Google News channel on X respond to claims that Google is going to allow merchants to overcharge you for products sold through the new AI checkout protocol. I found it crazy because Google has checks and balances to ensure merchants can't do this and Google responded as such.

The other day, I saw the Google News channel on X respond to claims that Google is going to allow merchants to overcharge you for products sold through the new AI checkout protocol. I found it crazy because Google has checks and balances to ensure merchants can't do this and Google responded as such. Google Ads Faster Account Set Up With Campaigns

For the past few weeks, Google Ads has been rolling out a new and faster way to set up an account by using an existing campaign. The option reads, "Create an account with campaign for faster setup."

For the past few weeks, Google Ads has been rolling out a new and faster way to set up an account by using an existing campaign. The option reads, "Create an account with campaign for faster setup." Microsoft Advertising Releases Guide To AEO & GEO

The Microsoft Advertising team released a new PDF guide named "From discovery to influence: AEO A guide to and GEO." This guide offers "Practical data strategies to empower retailers for AI search, AI assistants and AI browsers."

The Microsoft Advertising team released a new PDF guide named "From discovery to influence: AEO A guide to and GEO." This guide offers "Practical data strategies to empower retailers for AI search, AI assistants and AI browsers." Google Kimono For Jiu Jitsu Club

Did you know that Google has branded kimonos and belts for the Google Jiu Jitsu Club? I spotted one in a photo on Instagram. The blue belt says "Google Jiu Jitsu Club" with the person's name and Google logo and the kimono has the Google logo on it.

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

AI & LLMs

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Google Update: Department GBPS Are Finally Back, SearchLab Digital

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Google Translate may let you fine-tune context for better results, Android Authority

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News, add as a preferred source on Google and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or just contact us the old fashion way.