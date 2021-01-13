Daily Search Forum Recap: January 13, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Small Google Algorithm Update Around January 12, 2021?

I know I just reported about an unconfirmed Google ranking algorithm update around January 7th and 8th but I think I am seeing signs of another one that started to get noticed January 12th or maybe the day before.

I know I just reported about an unconfirmed Google ranking algorithm update around January 7th and 8th but I think I am seeing signs of another one that started to get noticed January 12th or maybe the day before.

There is some speculation in certain SEO groups and forums that Google has launched a new algorithm that is better than BERT and RankBrain named SMITH. SMITH stands for Siamese Multi-depth Transformer-based Hierarchical (SMITH) Encoder. This is not live, it is currently just a research paper from Google.

There is some speculation in certain SEO groups and forums that Google has launched a new algorithm that is better than BERT and RankBrain named SMITH. SMITH stands for Siamese Multi-depth Transformer-based Hierarchical (SMITH) Encoder. This is not live, it is currently just a research paper from Google.

Google has launched a brand new performance report just for Google News publishers within Google Search Console. Only Google News publishers should be able to see it, like only those who get Google Discover traffic can see the Discover performance report.

Google has launched a brand new performance report just for Google News publishers within Google Search Console. Only Google News publishers should be able to see it, like only those who get Google Discover traffic can see the Discover performance report.

When Google announced the launch date of the Google Page Experience Update it also said that they may launch a label or indicator in the search results to convey to the searcher which pages do well with those metrics. We saw Google testing this icon a while back as well. But keep in mind, this indicator may never launch.

When Google announced the launch date of the Google Page Experience Update it also said that they may launch a label or indicator in the search results to convey to the searcher which pages do well with those metrics. We saw Google testing this icon a while back as well. But keep in mind, this indicator may never launch.

If you are too focused on one specific area of your website, you can be missing out on other areas that need your attention. Being too laser focused, in any area, can cause you to lose sight of the larger picture and can end up hurting you in the long run. This is good generic advice and good SEO advice.

If you are too focused on one specific area of your website, you can be missing out on other areas that need your attention. Being too laser focused, in any area, can cause you to lose sight of the larger picture and can end up hurting you in the long run. This is good generic advice and good SEO advice.

Here is a photo from one of the spaces in the Google Malaysian office of a cafe I think named Gerai Gugel. You can see this appealing looking colorful fabric swing bench next to still benches. This wa

How Ahrefs Counts Links and Domains, Ahrefs

