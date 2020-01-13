Daily Search Forum Recap: January 13, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Vlog #35: William Alvarez On Google Structured Data & SEO Mentoring

William Alvarez (@williamalvarez) is the Director of Organic Search at Catalyst invited me to his office at 3 World Trade Center. The last time i was in the World Trade Center building was before 9/11 for a meeting with an options trading company about building software for their trading platform. So coming back after..

Google's John Mueller said on Twitter that "that would be pretty rare" if you removed your tag and/or search pages from Google's index and preventing Google from crawling them, that it would it would result in a ranking boost for your site. He said you can try it and do what you want but it probably wouldn't result in a positive outcome in Google search.

Google's John Mueller said a link on an HTTP page is just as valuable to Google as a link on an HTTPS page and visa versa. He said on Twitter "we treat links on http the same as links on https sites."

Google Screened Ads - like Google guaranteed ads - is testing showing photos of the professional. Like a head shot of who you are looking to hire to do your job or your work. Joy Hawkins posted a screen shot of this in action.

Gary Illyes from Google said it has fixed an issue with the search engine indexing its own cache pages. It took a few weeks after it was reported but Gary said it should be fixed. I checked just now and it was not fixed but maybe the fix takes time to fully roll out.

Here is a photo of one of the music studios for YouTube at the Google offices. This photo was taken at the Google São Paulo offices and posted on Instagram. Here are more photos below from Instagram o

