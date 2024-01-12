Daily Search Forum Recap: January 12, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Assistant dropped 17 features, some are now defaulting to Google Search. Google said you can ignore spammy links from AI-generaed content. Google updated its Google Ads sensitive events policy. Google updates its structured data docs to use hashtags for @id references. Microsoft Advertising is dropping Hotel Center accounts for lodging campaigns. And I posted the weekly SEO video recap.

