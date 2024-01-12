Google has posted a clarification of what it calls its sensitive event policy under the Inappropriate content policy within Google Ads. This applies to Google Ads, Google Merchant Center, Google AdSense, Admob and more.

Google said this update will apply in February 2024, likely on February 9, 2024.

So what is the Google Ads Inappropriate content sensitive events policy?

Google said, "A Sensitive Event is an unforeseen event or development that creates significant risk to Google's ability to provide high quality, relevant information and ground truth, and reduce insensitive or exploitative content in prominent and monetized features."

Google said that during such an event, during a sensitive event, Google "may take a variety of actions to address these risks."

Some examples of sensitive events include "events with significant social, cultural, or political impact, such as civil emergencies, natural disasters, public health emergencies, terrorism and related activities, conflict, or mass acts of violence."

Google provided this list of examples for you to understand, but the list is not comprehensive:

Products or services that exploit, dismiss, or condone the Sensitive Event, including price gouging or artificially inflating prices that prohibits/restricts access to vital supplies; sale of products or services which may be insufficient for the demand during a sensitive event.

Using keywords related to a sensitive event to attempt to drive additional traffic.

Claims that victims of a sensitive event were responsible for their own tragedy or similar instances of victim blaming; claims that victims of a sensitive event are not deserving of remedy or support; claims that victims from certain countries were responsible or deserving of a global public health crisis.

Google also sent me this email on the Admob side letting me know about this:

