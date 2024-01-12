Google Updates Structured Data Examples To Use Hashtags For @id References

Google has updated its structured data documentation to now use hashtags for @id references. If you don't use hashtags, it is fine, but Google said it is "schema best practice to use hashtags as resolvable in-page node identifiers in RDF."

Google explained they have switched "all structured data code examples that use in-page @id references to use hashtags instead."

They did this because "It's a schema best practice to use hashtags as resolvable in-page node identifiers in RDF." Google said they want their "examples follow best practices."

Google also said, "You don't need to change your existing IDs if you're still using in-page identifiers."

What does this mean, here is a before and after example:

BEFORE:

Google Structured Data Id No Hashtag

AFTER:

Google Structured Data Id Hashtag

Forum discussion at X.

 

