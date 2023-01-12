Daily Search Forum Recap: January 12, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google spoke again about using AI-written content for your site and for rankings. Apple launched Business Connect to allow businesses to manage their Apple Maps local listings better. Google Search is testing trending stories from your country and region. Google says to keep your head section clean and without JavaScript. Google said writing SEO case studies is quite challenging. Oh, the helpful content and link spam updates just finished, more on that tomorrow...
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Apple Business Connect: Manage Your Business On Apple Maps
Apple has reannounced its toolset for businesses to manage their business listings on Apple Maps. It is now called Apple Business Connect, previously named Apple Places and prior to that Apple Maps Connect.
- Google Reiterates Guidelines On AI Written Content After Bankrate AI Content Writer Gains Attention
Over the last few days or so, Bankrate has been gaining a lot of attention in the SEO space. They are using AI to write a lot of content and not hide it. With that, Google's Search Liaison, Danny Sullivan, responded to the SEO community about Google's stance on such AI-generated content.
- Google Search Tests Trending Stories From Country/Region
Google Search is testing displaying news stories for users in a specific country or region, from a specific country or region. Google titles this section, "Trending stories from country/region" and then shows the country or region as the header.
- Google: Keep Your HTML Head Section Clean
Google's John Mueller said when it comes to your HTML head section, you want to ensure that section is clean and tight. If possible, you don't want it to have broken syntax because it can break other parts of the page and make it hard for Google to read the page and your users.
- Google Says Writing SEO Case Studies Are Quite Challenging
Google has this SEO case studies and success stories page since 2019 and they have updated it a few times, I believe, since. Recently, someone Mariachiara Marsella asked John Mueller if Google can add new case studies.
- Doogler On Google Rocket
Here is a Google dog, a Doogler, on top of a rocket ship at the Google office in Palo Alto. How cute. This was posted on Instagram where he wrote, "Announcing Space-S. Now taking bookings for your ne
Other Great Search Threads:
- Google can usually pick up the content from the iframed page, including the structured data., John Mueller on Mastodon
- If it doesn't exist, then it should return 404. That's working as intended., John Mueller on Mastodon
- Keywords in URLs are not irrelevant but always overrated, John Mueller on Mastodon
- Want to speed up your website? Here are Google's top recommendations for Core Web Vitals at the moment, based on these criteria, John Mueller on Mastodon
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Meta introduces new ad targeting limits for teens
- 12 new Google Analytics 4 ecommerce dimensions and metrics
- Apple Maps relaunches Apple Business Connect
- Google Business Profiles to stop allowing price ranges on products on February 15
- Case study: Are indented search results on Google actually hurting your business?
- TikTok, Facebook and beyond: Driving ROAS outside of Google and Microsoft
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
Industry & Business
- 'Mineral' is the newest Alphabet company with agriculture focus, 9to5Google
- After Months Of Protest, Google Search Quality Raters Finally Get A Raise, Forbes
- Google parent Alphabet reportedly starts cutting jobs at healthcare unit, MarketWatch
- Google users not given sufficient choice over its data processing, says German antitrust watchdog, TechCrunch
- Microsoft Takes Fresh Aim at Google With OpenAI Talks, Bloomberg
Links & Content Marketing
- How Marriott’s Inspired Content Helped Frustrated Travelers See a Better Normal, Content Marketing Institute
- How Bankrate.com is ranking with AI-generated text, SISTRIX
Local & Maps
- Apple Maps is getting a big update. Here's what it looks like, CNBC
- Apple Maps’ business listings are about to get more detailed with launch of ‘Apple Business Connect’, TechCrunch
- How to Repair and Improve Local Business Reputation via Google Star Ratings and Reviews, Moz
Mobile & Voice
SEO
- 2023 SEO Trends: Keeping Up With Google Search Systems, Algorithms, & Updates, Lumar
- How SEOcausal turns small changes into big results: internal linking, Builtvisible
- How to track video SEO performance using Google Search Console, Yoast
- Our top Core Web Vitals recommendations for 2023, Web Dev
- SERP’s Up | How to Adapt to Google SERP Changes, SERP's Up SEO Podcast
- Mastering Product Data Editing Hierarchy in Google Merchant Center: A Comprehensive Guide, FeedArmy
PPC
- Keyword Research: A 6-Step Guide for 2023, Siege Media
- The Successful Advertising Campaign Examples You Must Know, PPC Expo
Other Search
- AI Is Becoming More Conversant. But Will It Get More Honest?, New York Times
- OpenAI begins piloting ChatGPT Professional, a premium version of its viral chatbot, TechCrunch
- Responsible AI: Looking back at 2022, and to the future, Google Blog
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.