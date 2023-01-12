Daily Search Forum Recap: January 12, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google spoke again about using AI-written content for your site and for rankings. Apple launched Business Connect to allow businesses to manage their Apple Maps local listings better. Google Search is testing trending stories from your country and region. Google says to keep your head section clean and without JavaScript. Google said writing SEO case studies is quite challenging. Oh, the helpful content and link spam updates just finished, more on that tomorrow...

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Apple Business Connect: Manage Your Business On Apple Maps
    Apple has reannounced its toolset for businesses to manage their business listings on Apple Maps. It is now called Apple Business Connect, previously named Apple Places and prior to that Apple Maps Connect.
  • Google Reiterates Guidelines On AI Written Content After Bankrate AI Content Writer Gains Attention
    Over the last few days or so, Bankrate has been gaining a lot of attention in the SEO space. They are using AI to write a lot of content and not hide it. With that, Google's Search Liaison, Danny Sullivan, responded to the SEO community about Google's stance on such AI-generated content.
  • Google Search Tests Trending Stories From Country/Region
    Google Search is testing displaying news stories for users in a specific country or region, from a specific country or region. Google titles this section, "Trending stories from country/region" and then shows the country or region as the header.
  • Google: Keep Your HTML Head Section Clean
    Google's John Mueller said when it comes to your HTML head section, you want to ensure that section is clean and tight. If possible, you don't want it to have broken syntax because it can break other parts of the page and make it hard for Google to read the page and your users.
  • Google Says Writing SEO Case Studies Are Quite Challenging
    Google has this SEO case studies and success stories page since 2019 and they have updated it a few times, I believe, since. Recently, someone Mariachiara Marsella asked John Mueller if Google can add new case studies.
  • Doogler On Google Rocket
