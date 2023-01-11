Daily Search Forum Recap: January 11, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
We're seeing more Google search ranking fluctuations this morning, is it a new update or the end of the helpful content and link spam updates. Google said the length of the rollout of an update does not mean the update is more volatile. Google Business Profile product price ranges and call to actions are going away next month. Google confirmed a bug with editing some Google Ads. Google said linking to multiple providers can give you a bit of a ranking boost in the product reviews update.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Search Ranking Algorithm Update Kicking Off Or Tail-End To Helpful Content & Link Spam Updates?
I see signals, both in terms of SEO chatter and some of the Google Search tracking tools, of more volatility in the Google Search results. The volatility is algorithm update levels and can either be a new Google search ranking algorithm update or it can be the tail-end of the ongoing December 2022 Google helpful content update and link spam updates.
- Google: Linking To Multiple Providers In Product Reviews Might Give A Small Ranking Boost
In Google's fifth release of the product reviews update, Google added that linking to multiple sellers is part of the overall algorithm. Alan Kent from Google said yesterday on Twitter that when all else is equal, "linking to multiple providers might get a small boost."
- Google Ads Editing Bug In Draft Or Experiment Campaigns
The Google Ads Liaison, Ginny Marvin, confirmed a bug when editing ads within a draft or experiment campaign. The Google Ads team is working on a fix, but Ginny provided a workaround.
- Google: Longer Google Algorithm Updates Aren't Necessarily More Intense
Google's John Mueller said that just because an algorithm update takes longer to roll out, it doesn't make that update more or less intense. The update's length is generally related to internal Google parameters; as we covered before, it is not about how big of an update it is.
- Google Business Profiles Products Price Ranges & Custom Call To Actions Going Away
Google Business Profiles will stop supporting price ranges for products and custom call to actions, starting February 15, 2023. Google will also remove any existing price ranges and all landing pages will have a "visit site" label.
- Google Throne Chair
Google has or had this thrown looking chair at the Atlanta office. This was posted by Mitchell DJ Bam Davis on Instagram who said he performed as a DJ at holiday party at the Georgia Aquarium for thei
Other Great Search Threads:
- GA4 NEWS - [Introducing new ecommerce dimensions and metrics], Matteo Zambon on Twitter
- Google made a small tweak to the search visual elements gallery image - here is the before and after, Barry Schwartz on Mastodon
- MS reportedly participating in $10B investment in OpenAI, WebmasterWorld
- On the one hand, if your XML sitemap file ranks for queries that you want your website to rank for, you're doing something very wrong on the rest of the site, and you don't need to fix the sitemap file for it., John Mueller on Mastodon
- One of the updates is about link spam. So that's not a hard decision to make. Our long-standing advice has been ... don't. The other on having helpful content, the advice hasn't changed since we announced it last year. It's important to do., Danny Sullivan on Mastodon
Search Engine Land Stories:
- This day in search marketing history: January 11
- 3 PPC marketing trends to keep a pulse on in 2023
- 5 times you’ll need an expert SEO in 2023
Other Great Search Stories:
Industry & Business
- Exclusive: Google warns Android growth in India will stall due to antitrust order, Reuters
- Google SEO in 2023: Q&A with John Mueller, The Recipe For SEO Success
- Google's Farming-Tech Moonshot Is Becoming an Official Company, Business Insider
- Microsoft Mulls $10 Billion Investment in ChatGPT Creator, Bloomberg
Links & Content Marketing
- Content Mapping Tools and 5 Mind Map Steps, Content Marketing Institute
- How to Explain Content Marketing to Anyone [Fresh Examples], Content Marketing Institute
- Why Content Recommendation Widgets Will Hurt Publishers In The First-Party Web, AdExchanger
Local & Maps
- A Quick Guide to Google Business Profile for Enterprise Brands, Local SEO Guide
- Android Auto dashboard review: Keeping it all together, 9to5Google
- Google Business Profile Posts: What you need to know to get started, Wix SEO Hub
- What are Google Posts and how can you use them to your advantage?, Hallam
Mobile & Voice
- App Store and Play Store are flooded with dubious ChatGPT apps, TechCrunch
- Apple opens up Podcasts Subscriptions to publishers on rival services, AppleInsider
SEO
- 5 SEO AI Tips to Implement Straight Away, Rank Ranger
- Data techniques and workflows you need to know for SEO, Oncrawl
- Resolving rogue robots directives, Google Search Central YouTube
- Why Tagging and Categorisation is Critical for News SEO, SEO for Google News
- Yoast SEO 19.14: Inclusive language analysis improvements, Yoast
PPC
- Bid Manager API v1.1 sunset reminder, Google Ads Developer Blog
- Campaign Auction Eligibility and Performance Max Behavior, ZATO Marketing
- Google FINALLY Announces Plans to Allow Ads for [Some] CBD Products, WordStream
- One of the Biggest Mistakes with RSAs is Ad Group Organization, Adalysis
- The Benefits of Geofence Marketing for Your Business, PPC Expo
- Google, Meta Losing Grip on Digital Ad Market, Bloomberg
Other Search
- Early attempts at integrating AI in Search, Kevin Indig
- New in Chrome 109, Chrome Developers
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.