Daily Search Forum Recap: January 11, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

We're seeing more Google search ranking fluctuations this morning, is it a new update or the end of the helpful content and link spam updates. Google said the length of the rollout of an update does not mean the update is more volatile. Google Business Profile product price ranges and call to actions are going away next month. Google confirmed a bug with editing some Google Ads. Google said linking to multiple providers can give you a bit of a ranking boost in the product reviews update.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.