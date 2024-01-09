Daily Search Forum Recap: January 9, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google says author bylines do not help you rank better. Google spoke about the Japanese keyword hack and what you need to know. Google's perspective filter is dominated by Twitter, YouTube and Reddit, a study shows. Google Search Console crawl rate setting is now gone. Google is shutting down websites made with Google Business Profiles, without long term redirects. Google product structured data supports suggestedAge property. There is this weird bug with zip code searches in Google showing products.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Web analytics is badly broken , MarTech

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.