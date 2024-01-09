Report: Google Perspectives Dominated By Twitter, YouTube & Reddit

Jan 9, 2024
Filed Under Google

Man Pondering Google Logo

John Shehata posted some data he gathered through his NewzDash service regarding the Google Perspectives search feature. He shared some interesting data, probably nothing that will shock you, but Twitter, YouTube and Reddit are the primary sites featured in the Perspectives filter.

John posted on X these data points on the Perspectives feature:

  • The majority of Perspectives come right after Top Stories (News Box)
  • 15.5% of all News queries have Perspectives.
  • Twitter (x) is the most dominant followed by YouTube and Reddit
  • Sports is the top News Section with Perspectives in Search followed by Entertainment
  • @NBA is the top twitter account in Perspectives followed by @FabrizioRomano and @AdamSchefter
  • NBA is also the top subreddit in Perspectives followed by NFL

This chart shows the top sites featured in the Perspectives section:

Google Perspectives Sites

This chart shows where Perspectives show up most often in Google Search:

Google Perspectives Where

This chart shows the top accounts sourced in Perspectives:

Google Perspectives Top Accounts

Here is John's post on X with more details:

Just to clarify, there is a difference between perspectives and the perspectives filter:

Forum discussion at X.

 

