John Shehata posted some data he gathered through his NewzDash service regarding the Google Perspectives search feature. He shared some interesting data, probably nothing that will shock you, but Twitter, YouTube and Reddit are the primary sites featured in the Perspectives filter.

John posted on X these data points on the Perspectives feature:

This chart shows the top sites featured in the Perspectives section:

This chart shows where Perspectives show up most often in Google Search:

This chart shows the top accounts sourced in Perspectives:

Here is John's post on X with more details:

Google Perspectives is growing in Google Mobile SERPs. Examining hundreds of thousands of News queries over the past 4 weeks in US, we found the following:

▶️The majority of Perspectives come right after Top Stories (News Box)

▶️15.5% of all News queries have Perspectives.

▶️… pic.twitter.com/LpFCimqPI3 — John Shehata (@JShehata) January 2, 2024

Just to clarify, there is a difference between perspectives and the perspectives filter:

Keep in mind this is referring to the *Top Stories* Perspectives, which is different than the Perspectives filter in the SERPs (which is now on both desktop and mobile). There is also a ton of YouTube, Reddit, etc. when using the filter, but this data is for the Perspectives… https://t.co/C8ILnOjCgu — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) January 9, 2024

