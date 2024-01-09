Google Search Bug Returns Products For Zip Code Searches

Jan 9, 2024
If you search Google for some zip codes, Google may return some products from its shopping graph.

One example, spotted by Adam Di Frisco, is to search for [orange county zip code] and you get that zip code listing but it also shows product thumbnails that you can click on to by that product.

Here is an example:

Google Zip Code Search Product Thumbnail

Clicking on the product image brings up the shopping panel results on the right:

Google Zip Code Search Product Detail

This also comes up when searching directly for some zip codes, it adds the product to the local knowledge panel on the right:

Google Zip Code Search Product Side

Danny Sullivan, the Google Search Liaison, responded saying, "Orange County doesn’t have a single ZIP code. So the system is showing you multiple ones relevant to the area. Not sure why images appear with some. I’ll pass that on."

Here are those tweets:

I wonder how long this but will last? This was spotted a day ago.

Forum discussion at X.

 

