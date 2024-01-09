If you search Google for some zip codes, Google may return some products from its shopping graph.

One example, spotted by Adam Di Frisco, is to search for [orange county zip code] and you get that zip code listing but it also shows product thumbnails that you can click on to by that product.

Here is an example:

Clicking on the product image brings up the shopping panel results on the right:

This also comes up when searching directly for some zip codes, it adds the product to the local knowledge panel on the right:

Danny Sullivan, the Google Search Liaison, responded saying, "Orange County doesn’t have a single ZIP code. So the system is showing you multiple ones relevant to the area. Not sure why images appear with some. I’ll pass that on."

Here are those tweets:

Orange County doesn’t have a single ZIP code. So the system is showing you multiple ones relevant to the area. Not sure why images appear with some. I’ll pass that on. — Google SearchLiaison (@searchliaison) January 8, 2024

Wow it's picking up product codes, really interesting! pic.twitter.com/Uro0tpqHFx — Mike Ryan (@mikeryanretail) January 8, 2024

I wonder how long this but will last? This was spotted a day ago.

Forum discussion at X.